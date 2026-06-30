81st Annual NVC Memorial Day Service

By Lila Levinson

NAP Contributor

Left to right: Con. Gen. Makoto Iyori; Yuko Iyori; and Allen Nakamoto, former NVC Commander carrying wreath to the Nisei war memorial monument. Photo credit: Christine Kendrickson.

On Memorial Day, the Nisei Veterans Committee (NVC) and NVC Foundation presented the 81st Annual Memorial Day Service bringing together veterans, community leaders and members, clergy, and representatives from various Japanese American organizations to honor those who served in the U.S. military. The event was hosted at Lake View Cemetery in Seattle, Washington.

The ceremony began with a prelude by bagpiper Bruce Corns and opening remarks by Colleen Fukui-Sketchley who has been Master of Ceremonies for the event for over 20 years. The Boy Scout Troop 252 from the Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple presented the colors,the U.S. Pledge of Allegiance, and the national anthem. Rev. Angeline Lau from the Seattle Japanese Baptist Church gave the invocation. The meditation was delivered by Rimban Katsuya Kusunoki from the Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple, and Rev. Ryozen Tateba and Ven. Taijo Imanaka from the Seattle Koyasan Buddhist Temple. The various prayers created a solemn and reflective atmosphere. The different religions provided a unique and meaningful experience.

The reflection which was presented by Reverend Lisa Ishihara and Reverend Karen Yokota-Love discussed the lasting consequences of the incarceration and the bravery of the Nisei (second generation Japanese American) veterans. They also talked about Ireichō, the project that created a book listing the name of every incarcerated person of Japanese ancestry. The book is styled after the Japanese tradition of Kakochō in which a book of names is placed on a Buddhist temple altar and brought out for memorial services. Viewers are also invited to place a stamp by each name as a way of acknowledging their struggles.

Boy Scouts Troop 252 Color Guard – Theo Kaku, Reese Tanabe, Ansel Ketcherside, Felix Kordich, Jasper Henley, and Rob Ketcherside – Scout Master. Photo credit: Christine Hendrickson.

The program’s welcome and guest speaker presentations highlighted the accomplishments of the Nisei veterans. Their service during World War II helped to redefine Japanese Americans in American society at the time. NVC Commander Dale Watanabe and NVC Foundation Vice President Dean Hoshizaki welcomed attendees. They spoke on the importance of the event and the effort that is put into it. Retired U.S. Congressman Jim McDermott as guest speaker, discussed his friendship with a past incarceree, how it connected him to the Japanese American community, and how he could see the injustice of the incarceration camps. Then Boeing executive Nyle Miyamoto spoke about the stories and experiences of his father who was a veteran and his accomplishments as a soldier in Italy during World War II. He also gave a personal story about his own trip to Italy to see the places where his father fought. Both speakers reflected on the courage and patriotism of the U.S. Army 100th Infantry Battalion, the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, and the Military Intelligence Service who served bravely even while facing discrimination and the incarceration of their families.

Finally, the flower placement ceremony featured representatives from Gold Star families (spouses of U.S. military who died in the line of duty), veteran organizations, community groups, and cultural institutions. Including, Makoto Iyori, Consul General of Japan in Seattle and his wife Yuko; Josh Ishibashi and Greg Umeki of the Japan-America Society of the State of Washington; leaders from the Federation of Buddhist Churches of Seattle; the Japanese American Citizens League; the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Washington; the Minidoka Pilgrimage Planning Committee; Keiro Northwest; and the American Legion Cathay Post 186. The variety of flowers created a beautiful display at the base of the Nisei War Memorial monument.

Though it did start to rain about halfway through the event, this only added to the solemnity and sincerity of the event. The ceremony concluded with a benediction by Rev. J. P. Kang, who spoke in both Japanese and English, the playing of taps by bugler Dan Roseen, the retiring of colors by Boy Scout Troop 252, and a closing performance of “Amazing Grace” by Bruce Corns. Through remembrance, reflection, and community participation, the NVC Memorial Day event demonstrated its commitment to honoring the legacy of Nisei veterans as well as preserving the history and values that they pass on to future generations.