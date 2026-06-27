“Dream Come True Project” Nikkei Scholarship

By Nippon Foundation and Barbara Mizoguchi,

NAP Editor-in-Chief

Nippon Foundation provides opportunities for young Japanese descendants to study in Japan. It is meant for those who have definite plans to promote the understanding between Japan, the applicant’s country of residence, and their local communities. The recruitment period is now through July 31.

Individuals applying must be 18 to 35 years old and have recommendations from Japanese descendant organizations. Applicants must know enough Japanese language to understand class lectures and daily life in Japan. (Selected applicants can take Japanese lessons six months to one year during their stay.) They must also be willing to participate in volunteer activities and social-action programs.

Any educational institution chosen in Japan is acceptable. However, applicants must negotiate with them on enrollment formalities. If there is a preference to study at a Japanese-language school then it will be designated by the foundation.

The scholarship pays for round-trip airfare to and from Japan, living and housing expenses, commuter tickets, medical insurance, group workshops, key money, school examination fees, admission charges, tuition, etc. Maximum participation is five years.

After the deadline, there will be an initial selection in late August from all applications received. Then there will be a secondary selection in October for interviews. The final decision will occur in early November with the announcements sent to applicants in writing.

Thirty applicants will be accepted from the North American, Latin American, and Southeast Asian regions.

For detailed information and instructions, see: https://nikkeischolarship.org/en/oubo012/ or telephone: 045-211-1788.

The Nippon Foundation is a Japan-based grant maker founded in 1962. The work is rooted in the fundamental tenets of humanitarianism and we partner with organizations around the world to accelerate social innovation, leveling the playing field for present and future generations. We provide long-term support for creative and impactful initiatives that tackle society’s most challenging issues.

The foundation supports over 20 different partner organizations, and is guided by its board of trustees, counselors, and auditors; and by its various departments.

The foundation is a social innovation hub that connects people, organizations, and financial resources. We proactively address social issues, pointing the way toward a society where all people support one another.

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