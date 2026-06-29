Walk For Rice Rallies Community Support

By Liza Javier

NAP Contributor

Walk for Rice, one of Seattle’s beloved community traditions supporting food security and culturally familiar foods, brought together around 700 supporters of the community. The event was held at Seward Park in Seattle, Washington in May for a joyful tcelebration of culture, care and collective action during Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month. Now in its 36th year, Walk for Rice raises critical funds for the Asian Counseling and Referral Service (ACRS) Food Bank and nutrition programs. It provides culturally familiar food staples like rice, tofu, fresh produce and warm meals to families across King County.

Torii gate at Seward Park with the Seattle Kokon Taiko performing. Photo credit: ACRS.

This year’s fundraiser came at a critical time. Visits to the ACRS Food Bank are up 14 percent. Recent ACRS pop-up food banks in Kent and South King County distributed all available food within hours. At the same time, changes to the supplemental-nutrition-assistance-program (SNAP) and food assistance programs are making it harder for people to access benefits. This adds pressure to food banks and community-based organizations already responding to rising demand. “Today is not only about the steps we take around this park. It is about the stand we take as a community,” said Kendee Yamaguchi, CEO of ACRS, in her remarks. “At a time when too many families are being asked to do more with less, we have a choice. We can look away or we can walk toward one another. Today, we choose to walk toward one another.”

The celebration was co-Master of Ceremonies KING 5’s Christine Pae and ACRS board member Harold Taniguchi featuring cultural performances from Seattle Kokon Taiko, Apex Diabolo, Gia Đình Phật Tử Trúc Lâm Lion Dance Team, South Seattle Nepali School, Seahawks dancers, and fitness instructor Yuping Kuang who led the crowd in a lively warm up before the walk.

Speakers and honored guests included Seattle City Councilmember Eddie Lin who presented a proclamation recognizing AANHPI Heritage Month in Seattle, Matt Wong of the Ed Lee Family Foundation, Matt Mitsui joined by the family of Walk for Rice co-founder Sam Mitsui, Washington State Senator Bob Hasegawa, State Representative Cindy Ryu, Port of Seattle Commissioners Toshiko Hasegawa and Sam Cho, and Esther Handy, City of Seattle Chief of Staff representing Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson. Families of Walk for Rice co-founders Sam Mitsui, and Bertha and Herb Tsuchiya helped kick off the walk. They honored the legacy of a grassroots event that began in 1990 and continues to unite generations around food justice.

ACRS Board of Directors. From left to right: Sean Daniels, Anita Rodgers, Gregg Aoyama, Katie Mooney, Gloria Shin (president), Kaitie Dong, Amy Pak standing in front of W F R singage. Photo credit: ACRS.

The 2026 Walk for Rice campaign continues through June 30 with supporters working toward a $350,000 goal. The community has already raised around $265,000 leaving $85,000 to go. Fundraising and donations are still being accepted at walkforrice.org. Funds raised through Walk for Rice help ACRS purchase and distribute culturally familiar staples such as rice, noodles, tofu, produce and other foods that reflect the communities it serves including AANHPI immigrant and refugee families.

The ACRS Food Bank in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District serves thousands of households each month. It distributes nearly one million pounds of food annually through on-site services and community distribution sites across King County.