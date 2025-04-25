Kenjinkais Celebrate the New Year

By Barbara Mizoguchi

NAP Edito

Some may not be aware that New Year’s is the largest holiday in Japan. Celebrations can last a week or more. Here in the Seattle area, various kenjinkai (prefecture associations) celebrations occur almost every weekend in January through March and sometimes in April. This year, NAP was invited to a few shinnenkais (New Year’s gatherings) and we are sharing the following summaries of what the groups are doing.



