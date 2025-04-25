Kenjinkais Celebrate the New Year
By Barbara Mizoguchi
NAP Edito
Some may not be aware that New Year’s is the largest holiday in Japan. Celebrations can last a week or more. Here in the Seattle area, various kenjinkai (prefecture associations) celebrations occur almost every weekend in January through March and sometimes in April. This year, NAP was invited to a few shinnenkais (New Year’s gatherings) and we are sharing the following summaries of what the groups are doing.
▪️Fukuoka Kenjinkai▪️
Read the article >>>
▪️Kumamoto Kenjinkai▪️
Read the article >>>
▪️Kagoshima Kenjinkai▪️
Read the article >>>
▪️Fukushima Kenjinkai▪️
Read the article >>>