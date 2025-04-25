Fukushima Kenjinkai

By Patsy Yamada, NAP Contributor

The Seattle Fukushima Club held its New Year’s Party January at Terry’s Kitchen in Bellevue, Washington. There were almost 100 people in attendance, including several new members. Deputy Consul General of Japan in Seattle Junichi Sumi and several kenjinkai representatives also attended.



Fukushima kenjinkai members left to right: Mira Pomerantz, Lynn Miyauchi, President Patsy Yamada and Alan Yamada.

Deputy Consul of the Consulate-General of Japan in Seattle Junichi Sumi and Fukushima Kenjinkai Board President Patsy Yamada.

The delicious menu included rice, chicken chow mein, garlic chicken wings, teriyaki salmon, veggies, green salad and drinks. Everyone waited for their raffle number to be called, hoping to win a bag of rice, shoyu (soy sauce), papercut artwork, calendar or other special prizes, while the younger generation helped to distribute the prizes.

SAVE THE DATE for the next Seattle Fukushima Club’s New Year’s Party to be held on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. at Terry’s Kitchen in Bellevue.

If you have any questions, please email: seattlefukushima@gmail.com.