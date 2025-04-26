Fukuoka Kenjinkai

By Masahiro Nakashima, NAP Contributor

Fukuoka Kenjinkai members and guests with the Fukuoka flag. Photo credit: Masa Nakashima.

In March, the New Year’s party of the Seattle-Tacoma Fukuoka Kenjinkai was held. Marking its 118th anniversary, the association celebrated with the theme “Fukuoka-Style Sweetness!” in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. Under the lively emcee, President Christina Swedner, about 60 participants from other kenjinkais, consulates and various Japan-related organizations gathered, filling the venue with energy.

The event began with an opening declaration by Public Relations Manager Jun Sakaguchi, and many distinguished guests — including Deputy Consul General of Japan in Seattle Junichi Sumi, representatives from other kenjinkais and Nikkei groups — rushed in, reflecting on the far-reaching bonds within the community. During the annual report, the association shared its past activities and future outlook. A resounding toast followed, led by the president of the Nikkei International Marriage Friends Association, Mrs.Tsuchino Forrester.



Fukuoka Kenjinkai celebrating 118 years with a cake! Photo credit: Masa Nakashima.

During the reception, popular Japanese dishes such as yakisoba (Japanese stir-fry noodles) and karaage (deep fried meats, etc.) adorned the tables, while large pieces of the 118th anniversary cake were being distributed to all the guests.

Warm congratulatory remarks were delivered by Deputy Consul Sumi. The keynote speech filled with nostalgic reflections of his hometown was presented by Consul Naoyuki Horiuchi from Amagi, Fukuoka. Participants listened with great interest. Adding to the festive spirit was the traditional dialect quiz led by Mr. Sakaguchi. His humor, coupled with the unexpected situation of not being familiar with the local dialect, brought about a hearty laughter across the room. The communal singing of the “Tankō Bushi” and a rousing rendition of “Furusato” further cemented a strong sense of unity among those gathered.