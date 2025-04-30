Let Our Restaurant Expert Help Your Business Grow!

Due to popular demand, our hospitality expert is back! Whether you’re preparing to open a new restaurant, facing operational challenges, or aiming to improve customer satisfaction, this is your chance to get professional advice tailored to your needs.

Meet Dan Kezner, a restaurant consultant with over 30 years of hands-on experience in the food service industry. These free, one-hour individual consultations are designed to help food business owners and entrepreneurs succeed. Interpretation in Japanese is available upon request.

Dates: May 6 (Mon), 13 (Mon), 27 (Mon), 2025

Time: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM (1-hour session per person)

Format: Online (Zoom link will be sent upon registration)

Cost: Free

Contact: smallbiz@jassw.org

What you can ask Dan:

・What are the key KPIs for growing a successful food business?

・How can I reduce labor costs while maintaining service quality?

・What common mistakes should new restaurant owners avoid?

*Can’t join in May?

Similar sessions will be offered on June 3 and 10. Be sure to check back for availability!