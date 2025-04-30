Let Our Restaurant Expert Help Your Business Grow!

Due to popular demand, our hospitality expert is back!
Whether you’re preparing to open a new restaurant, facing operational challenges, or aiming to improve customer satisfaction, this is your chance to get professional advice tailored to your needs.
Meet Dan Kezner, a restaurant consultant with over 30 years of hands-on experience in the food service industry. These free, one-hour individual consultations are designed to help food business owners and entrepreneurs succeed. Interpretation in Japanese is available upon request.
Dates: May 6 (Mon), 13 (Mon), 27 (Mon), 2025
Time: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM (1-hour session per person)
Format: Online (Zoom link will be sent upon registration)
Cost: Free
Contact: smallbiz@jassw.org
Register here: https://jassw.info/
event-6162467
What you can ask Dan:
・What are the key KPIs for growing a successful food business?
・How can I reduce labor costs while maintaining service quality?
・What common mistakes should new restaurant owners avoid?
*Can’t join in May?
Similar sessions will be offered on June 3 and 10. Be sure to check back for availability!
