Calendar from April 25th Print Issue

APRIL

The Fabulous Furoshiki: A New Twist on an Old Idea – Tue, Apr 29, 6-7:30 p.m. Vashon Library, 17210 Vashon Hwy SW, Vashon. Hands-on workshop learning knots and techniques using versatile cloth for gift wrapping and transporting items. All materials provided. Program is offered by the Consulate-General of Japan in Seattle. For ages 13 and older. To register, contact: skharris@kcls.org .

Small Business Program Event – Online Workshop – Mon & Wed, Apr 28 & 30; 6-8 p.m. via Zoom. Japan-America Society of the St. of WA (JASSW) is offering online consultations focusing on Quick Books and marketing. JASSW Small Business Program is designed to support entrepreneurs and small business owners in our community. The program is made possible through a partnership with WA St. Dept. of Commerce and the Small Business Resilience Network (SBRN). Register at: https://jassw.info/event-6133946 .

Pop-Ups and Markets for Small Business Workshop – Mon & Tue, Apr 28 & 29; 4:30-6:30p.m. Apr 28 – Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon (APANO) Eastside, Orchards of 82nd community space, Portland, Multnomah County. Apr 29 – APANO Westside, Beaverton office, Washington County. (Same material will be repeated at both workshops.) Learn about compliance, design and retail strategies. Free; register at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSecxs7aSunLCvFnc7yiA_s5ckYCOku568VgRVUGXq-xoFQsYQ/viewform?emci=11513442-750e-f011-90cd-0022482a9fb7&emdi=75fa0b6f-571a-f011-8b3d-00224 82a9fb7&ceid=14086033 . Questions? E-mail: smallbusiness@apano.org .

Rainier Beach Jazz Jam – Sun, Apr 27, 3-6 p.m. Rainier Beach Community Club, 6038 S. Pilgrim St., Seattle. Monthly on Sundays, free, and all instruments and vocalists welcome. Organized by Mike Yasutake (saxophone). House band also features Ron Angeles (saxophone), Dr. Antonius Mulia (piano), Dr. Paul Nichols (trumpet, flugelhorn), Carol Olivier (bongos), Bill Poindexter (congas), Joseph Rogel (drums), John Stanton (bass), and Arturo Velasquez (percussion). For more info, see: https://rainierbeachcommunityclub.org/events/jazz-jam/#site-header .

MAY

The Return of Joy Market – May 1-24. West of Lenin Theatre, 203 N. 36th St., Seattle. Each performance is a fresh and unpredictable experience all woven into tradition and community. It highlights AAPI voices and stories through humor and heart. Presented by Pork Filled Productions and Jet City Improv. Purchase tickets at: https://jetcityimprov.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/PatronTicket__PublicTicketApp#/events/a0O8Y00001AvrAUUAZ.

AANHPI Heritage Month Opening Reception – Fri, May 2; 6-8 p.m. City Hall concourse, 450 – 110th Ave NE, Bellevue. Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. City of Bellevue and MG2 are presenting an art exhibition showcasing emerging AANHPI artists from this region. The exhibition will be displayed May 1-29, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays. Curated by Mami Shimiomura. Reception registration required. See: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebrating-asian-american-native-hawaiian-and-pacific-islander-art-tickets-1321781176079?aff=oddtdtcreator. For more info, see: https://bellevuewa.gov/city-news/aanhpi-art-25?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.

Limitless Expressions Art Night – Fri, May 2 and Sat, May 3; 7:00-8:30 p.m. or Sun, May 4; 1:00-2:30 p.m. Celebrating deaf artists and their creative voices. Teaching artist Aistė Rye will host an interactive art activation presented by Deaf Spotlight! Urban ArtWorks will be sharing fresh paint brushes and aprons. Free and open to the public. The festival offers tickets for every budget including free access the first weekend! You can get your tickets at DeafSpotlight.org/lx2025. For more info, see: https://www.deafspotlight.org/news formore information.

Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration Sat, May 3, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Seattle Center Armory, 305 Harrison St, Seattle. Free event for the whole family! Lots of performances, food, vendors and the annual Alan Sugiyama Humbow Eating Contest!! Presented by the Asian Pacific Directors Coalition in partnership with Seattle Center Festál series. For more info, see: https://www.apdcwa.org/2025-festival or https://www.seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal/aanhpi-heritage-month-celebration.

Kodomo no Hi: Explore the World of Yokai! – Sun, May 4, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Japanese Cultural & Community Center, 1414 S Weller St, Seattle. Children’s Day Festival. Free. Yokai are supernatural beings from Japanese folklore – some are said to inhabit everyday objects, some are mimics, and some even more closely resemble humans! There are hundreds of different yokai – each with their own unique quirks and appearances. For more info, see: https://www.jcccw.org/kodomo-no-hi.

JSA MATSURI 2025 – Sat, May 10, 3-8 p.m. University of Washington, HUB ballroom, 4001 E. Stevens Way NE, Seattle. Free entry. Pay for food and games. Lively atmosphere of a traditional Japanese festival hosted by the Japanese Student Association. Authentic Japanese foods & desserts, live cultural performances & talent showcase, games & activities, and cultural exhibits & experiences. Follow us on Instagram @jsauw for event updates.

International Community Health Services Talks: Our Role in Community Health – Thu, May 15 & 22, 12-1 p.m., virtual, free, registration required. Link shared with registered attendees. Two-part series with ICHS speakers and WA Assoc. of Community Health guest speakers discussing important challenges and opportunities in community health today. May 15, register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ichs-talks-our-role-in-community-health-part-i-tickets-1307429018389?aff=oddtdtcreator. May 22, register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ichs-talks-our-role-in-community-health-part-ii-tickets-1308524163999?aff=oddtdtcreator. For more info, e-mail at: foundation@ichs.com.

Conversation with Kiku Hughes – Sat, May 17, 2:00-3:30 p.m., in-person or online. Bellevue Library, 1111 – 110th Ave NE, Bellevue. Join King Co. Library System and Densho for a conversation with Kiku Hughes, author of Displacement. Listen to her personal impact of WWII Japanese American incarceration camps and intergenerational issues left behind. Book signing at 3 p.m. Free books at the event while supplies last. In-person – register at: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/67d49d10d41c646031620052. Online – register at: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/67d49d04d41c646031620050. For more info, contact Beatriz at: besparragoza@kcls.org.