Kumamoto Kenjinkai

By Calvin Terada, NAP Contributor

Kumamoto kenjinkai guests enjoying bentos from Bento-ya Goemon Sushi Restaurant. Photo credit: Barbara Mizoguchi.

In February, the Kumamoto Kenjinkai celebrated New Year’s at Blaine Memorial United Methodist Church in Seattle, Washington. The large Lee Activity Room was completely filled with families, food, member gifts and a large backdrop of the Kumamon (Kumamoto Prefectural Mascot) for taking selfies and group photographs.

Kumamoto Board of Directors President Calvin Terada began the program noting the 120-year celebration. The kenjinkai moved its New Year’s event from the Nisei Veterans Memorial Hall in Seattle to a larger venue this year because of increased interest in the group and its membership.

Due to the kenjinkai’s successes and rising costs, the board of directors voted to increase its high school graduation gift by $100 to a total of $200 per student member.

President Terada reported that this year the Hiroshima Club joined the Kumamoto Club and took a group bus trip to Vashon, Washington, to participate in the annual Japan Festival at Mukai Farm and Garden. On the return trip, they stopped to view the “troll” that participants had requested. Artist Thomas Dambo, inserted a 25 foot “Oscar” in a forested area located at Point Robinson Park. It is a giant troll, sitting in a chair, made of pieces of wood. The success of the day trip has encouraged both kenjinkais to partner together again in the future – perhaps with a theme relating to peace, given that the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II is coming soon.

Currently, the board is working on succession planning and leadership development such as bringing on youth high school board members like Nathan Terada and Dalton Adamori. The program continued with singing from Megumi Pre-School children.

Then the Kumamoto Kenjinkai scholarship awards were presented, and those members who turned 80 and 88 years old received a gift from the governor of Kumamoto Prefecture in Japan.

Karaoke singing and dancing continued. The event ended with several bingo games in which a beautiful, high-quality tatami mat made in Japan was the grand prize. It was impressive to see most guests staying until the end to play bingo, visit with each other and learn about the upcoming year for the Kumamoto Kenjinkai. The kenjinkai’s next event will be its annual family summer picnic on Sunday, July 6 at Seattle’s Seward Park – Shelter #3. Please reach out to Calvin Terada at calterada@comcast.net for more information.