Consul General of Japan in Seattle Hosts Two Local Organizations

By Barbara Mizoguchi

NAP Editor

In October 2024, Consul General of Japan in Seattle Makoto Iyori and Mrs. Yuko Iyori hosted two receptions for two local organizations at their official residence in Seattle, Washington. Both receptions were full of friends, family and colleagues who were celebrating each organization for its achievements.

▲Left to right: Mrs. Yuko Iyori, Con. Gen. Makoto Iyori, JCCCW co-founder Lori Matsukawa, JCCCW Executive Director Karen Yoshitomi and JCCCW Board of Directors President Kurt Tokita.

The first presentation was on October 2 from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Japan. The Japanese Cultural and Community Center o Washington (JCCCW) [also called Nikkei Heritage Association of Washington] in Seattle was selected as one of the Japan Foreign Minister’s commendations. The prestigious recognition was for its dedication to “promoting Japanese culture, and fostering understanding and friendship within our local community,” said Con. Gen. Iyori. For the past 20 years, the Center has provided educational activities such as the annual Kodomo no Hi (Children’s Day) and Bunka no Hi (Culture Day) events to the public. It has preserved Nikkei history by documenting oral stories into published booklets with the Omoide project and promoting Japanese American heritage with the Northwest Nikkei Museum. JCCCW has operated the Japanese Language School since 1901 and has a free Nikkei Bunko (library). The organization has hosted special guests from Japan and school groups from across the U.S. The commendation was received by co-founder Lori Matsukawa, Executive Director Karen Yoshitomi and Board of Directors President Kurt Tokita. Matsukawa related the history of how the center got started, and Yoshitomi mentioned how everyone present played a part in supporting the organization.

▲2024 JET participants and alumni with (seated left to right): Con. Gen. Makoto Iyori, Mrs. Yuko Iyori, and Deputy Con. Junichi Sumi. Photo credit: Dan Cunneen.

JCCCW Executive Director Karen Yoshitomi conveying support is from everyone in the room during the Con. Gen.’s reception at his official residence. Photo credit: Dan Cunneen. ▶︎

The other presentation was held on October 10 for the Pacific Northwest Japan Exchange and Teaching Alumni Association (PNWJETAA). Con. Gen. Iyori welcomed the 2024 participants back to the U.S. from their time in Japan with an “okaerinasai.” He acknowledged that it must have been difficult at times living and working in a foreign country and missing friends and family. Nevertheless, they completed their assignments, gained valuable cultural experience and contributed to the bonds between Japan. The U.S. Con. Gen. encouraged the returnees to share their stories and insights so that others would continue fostering international understanding. In addition, he mentioned that the guests included Japanese Government Scholarship alumni, university officials, Japanese language educators, and recruitment agencies for returnees to interact with and gain assistance. Then PNWJETAA Steering Council President Jessica Record mentioned their annual “Transitions: Opportunity Forum and Networking Expo” coming up on November 16th at Seattle University. This is for returning JET, anyone in transition looking for new opportunities professionally, and for anyone wanting to connect with the community. She said that the events occur with the help of their steering council. She encouraged anyone interested in being part of the council to see the members in the audience.

The Japanese government began the Japan Exchange and Teaching program (JET) in 1987. The 79,000 participants (including more than 36,800 Americans) are from 80 countries. They are university graduates who are given a chance to work and live in Japan as assistant language teachers, sports education advisors or coordinators for international relations in local governments and boards of education. In return, participants help promote mutual understanding between foreign countries, help improve foreign language education in Japan and encourage international exchange.

The PNWJETAA is a JET chapter (out of 19 across the U.S.) covering Washington, northernIdaho and western Montana. It serves as host to all former and current participants, and friends of JET with social, volunteer, and professional development. Members are invited to events which are primarily held in Seattle (Examples include the monthly Happy Hour along with a major event for returning JETs called “Transitions” which is the chapter’s career fair bringing speakers from all over the country. The speakers are JET alumni who know what it is like to transition out of JET as they talk about the state of the current work place and tools to thrive. PNWJETAA can also introduce participants to a closely knit community of internationally minded people located in an atmosphere of global companies, volunteer organizations, and local businesses with strong ties to Japan, Asia, and the rest of the world.