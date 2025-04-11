FIFA World Cup 26™ Seattle Host City Poster Designed

by Shogo Ota Announced

By Hana Tadesse

NAP Contributor

L e f t t o r i g h t: L a u r e n “ Lu ” B a r n e s , defender, Seattle Reign; Peter Tomozawa, CEO SeattleFWC26; artist Shogo Ota; and Stefen Frei, goalkeeper, Seattle Sounders.

On April 3, the Seattle FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) World Cup 26™ Local Organizing Committee (SeattleFWC26) announced the winner of the Official FIFA World Cup 26™ Seattle Host City Poster contest during the Pioneer Square First Thursday Art Walk. This is the first time that a FIFA World Cup™ has worked with local artists in each host city to design each location’s poster.

Winning poster design by Shogo Ota.

During Seattle’s unveiling, attendees heard from Shogo Ota, the winning designer. Ota, hailing originally from Japan, has called the Pacific Northwest home for more than a decade and owns and operates Tireman Studio on Camano Island, Washington. Seattle’s official poster will be shared city’s unique identity to fans across the globe.

A nine-person panel of volunteers narrowed 40 entries to four finalists, each from a different city in Washington. To learn more about the Seattle poster contest and three runners-up, please visit: http://www.seattlefwc26.org.

Official logo for SeattleFWC26.

“The City of Seattle is proud to be one of 16 host cities in North America for the 2026 FIFA World Cup games, and even more proud to welcome the world to the Pacific Northwest region,” said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. “We are hard at work preparing to ensure the region is ready to both host a once-in-a-lifetime experience for locals and visitors from across the globe, and showcase the rich history, vibrant culture, and beauty of our region and our communities. This poster is a reflection of who we are and what makes our region special.”

“Our poster contest received so many wonderful entries from across Washington,” said Leo Flor, chief legacy officer of Seattle FWC26. “We love how Shogo’s design includes fun, local Seattle references, including some of our iconic arches like the historic Chinatown gate, the Pacific Science Center, and the stadium, all under the watch of our most sacred mountain. We’re thrilled to share with the world our Seattle design and the community behind it.”

“I am so excited for visitors and residents alike to experience the good energy of this event in beautiful Seattle,” said Shogo Ota. “My design highlights our beautiful landscapes and that we welcome all people. I hope people make good memories while they’re here, and I also hope people find the small details in the poster that say so much about who we are in Seattle and Washington.”

“Pioneer Square has long been a place where culture, creativity and community converge,” said Lisa Howard, executive director of Pioneer Square Alliance. “From murals and art installations to game-day energy, our neighborhood embodies the intersection of artistic expression and a passion for sports. As the FIFA World Cup™ draws near, the host city poster offers a powerful opportunity to showcase that spirit —both around Pioneer Square and to a global audience.”

Fans can visit: www.FIFAWorldCup.com to view posters for all 16 host cities, discover the story behind each design and learn more about the artists. Fans will also be able to immediately own these pieces of FIFA World Cup™ history, as posters will be available for purchase on the site on April 19. Additional merchandise, inspired by the posters, will be available in the months ahead.

About Seattle FIFA World Cup 26™ (SeattleFWC26) Seattle FWC26 is the local organizing committee for Seattle’s participation as one of the 16 host cities selected for the FIFA World Cup 26™. As a not-for-profit organization, SeattleFWC26’s vision is to foster a positive legacy for our region guided by the spirit of soccer, innovation and inclusion. To keep updated on the latest news and involvement opportunities with SeattleFWC26, please sign up at:http://www.seattlefwc26.org/get-involved.