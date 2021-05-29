JCCCW 2021 Virtual Tomodachi Gala

On Thursday evening, June 17, the Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Washington (JCCCW) will hold its second Virtual Tomodachi Gala (see ad below). The virtual event is modeled on “the J’s” usual in-person gala, which is its main annual fundraiser.

This year’s gala theme is Resilience. The staff and volunteers celebrate “the J’s” perseverance in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will highlight activities across the past year, such as cataloging museum items, hosting virtual events, and reopening the beloved Hosekibako resale store to the public.

The event will also honor Yutaka and Tazue Sasaki, who have led the Seattle Cherry Blossom Festival for over 42 years. They also developed the Musical Bridge Concert series, and have provided long-term support to the Seattle Japanese Language School. All are invited to join in honoring the Sasakis for their work to strengthen and celebrate the U.S.-Japan relationship.