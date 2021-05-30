Japan Fair at Bellevue’s Meydenbauer Center is an annual event that promotes friendship between Japan and the US by introducing traditional and modern Japanese culture, related educational seminars, and informational sessions. It shares the activities of vibrant Pacific Northwest Japanese-community groups with visitors.

The Virtual Japan Fair 2021 will bring exhibitors’ enthusiasm to your home on Saturday, June 26, 1-7 p.m. Exhibitors will share the cultural uniqueness of their goods, services and activities.

Main Stage activities (livestreamed) will entertain visitors with live talks, activities, and interviews to connect participants from all over the world during the event hours. Our emcee will guide visitors to many other activities and exhibits in breakout Zoom sessions, and to presentations on the Video Premiering Channel (below).

Live Zoom Sessions will have educational introductions to Japanese modern and traditional culture. Audiences can also enjoy some live interactions with exhibitors.

Video Premiering Channel will have all prerecorded seminars from exhibitors. The audience will find interesting and new discoveries about Japanese culture.

Japan Fair Haiku Contest: We will announce the winners of this contest from the main stage. We are expecting many participants in both English and Japanese, with both domestic and international participation. In preparation for the contest, Japan Fair will offer a free haiku workshop in English via Zoom on June 1 at 6 p.m. Visit the Japan Fair website to sign up for the workshop.

Support and sponsorship for the Japan Fair comes from the Consulate-General of Japan in Seattle, the City of Bellevue, and many local organizations.

