North American Post hosts a Zoom seminar at Japan Fair 2021

The North American Post will host a 45-minute online seminar during Japan Fair 2021 on Saturday June 26th at 5 pm. Entitled “My Family History, Discovering My Grandfather’s Life in Seattle’s Pre-WWII Japanese Immigrant Community,” this presentation by Ikuo Shinmasu will focus on his family history research.

Ikuo Shinmasu is the author of “Yoemon Shinmasu, Life of My Grandfather in Seattle,” which was published in The North American Post during 2019-2020. He will soon be releasing a new series in NAP entitled “Reading the North American Times, Discovering the Pre-WWII History of Japanese Immigrants in Seattle.”

Shinmasu will provide details about the exhaustive research he conducted on his family history and then introduce his new series about the North American Times, the predecessor of NAP that was published between1902 and 1941. A panel discussion with Gail Nomura, Associate Professor Emerita of American Ethnic Studies, University of Washington, will follow.

This session will be held bilingually in English and in Japanese, facilitated and translated by Misa Murohashi, general manager of North American Post Publishing, Inc. It is free to the public, but preregistration is required.

This is a Virtual Japan Fair 2021 ZOOM Seminar. This is a FREE event and open to public.

Registration is required: https://jf2021_northamericanpost.eventbrite.com

