A Day at the Beach

By Eric Uyeji

NAP Contributor

Over the past several years, my family and I have been going to the Washington coast to dig for razor clams. My wife Stacy and I have been doing this ever since our daughters were very young and we would turn it into a weekend trip to the ocean. Normally, the family would spend a few nights in the resort area of Seabrook, a town developed about 20 years ago near Moclips and Pacific Beach. It was great because the housing was new, there was a swimming pool, and a few stores. This was perfect for us.If we timed it right we would be able to get two razor clam digs in. My girls will tell you that I brought them there only because it would allow us two more limits on clams. (The limit is 15 clams per person so for the family, it represented 30 more clams!)

Eric with his razor clam and digging gun. Photo credit: Stacy Uyeji. ▶︎

Those days are past now but Stacy and I can still get 30 clams which is plenty. Digs are usually in the fall and spring months. Last fall, I was unable to dig so Stacy and I skipped clamming in 2023. This year, the weather has begun to improve so this April seemed to be a great opportunity for us to slip out to the coast on a Saturday morning, dig for clams, have lunch, then return home.

The day was absolutely perfect with the sun and blue skies. The beach was full of people digging and enjoying the weather! I started to dig and look for the clam “shows” (dimples in the sand). In a few minutes, I found three smaller clams and then an hour later, I still had only three clams. I also noticed others with empty nets and buckets. Usually, I can find 30 clams in less than half an hour so I became frustrated. One digger mentioned the new moon affecting the clams.

Every time I found a clam “show”, I used my clam gun (a cylinder, metal tube pushed into the sand) to dig as deep as possible. I even laid on the beach with my entire arm under the sand and did not find any clams. It was such a long drive for only three clams. Good thing it was a nice day. Stacy and I did go to Seabrook for lunch and could not believe how much it had changed–more people, newer stores and restaurants. Not quite like the earlier days.

We headed home with three clams and looked forward to our next opportunity. I also did some research afterwards. Possibly, the size and frequency of the surf can cause the clams to go deeper in the sand. Something to consider for the next time!