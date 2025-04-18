:: DOR ::

Day of Remembrance Event

Draws Overflow Crowd



By Mukai Farm & Garden

NAP Contributor

This year’s annual observance of the Day of Remembrance at Mukai Farm & Garden, commemorating the signing of U.S. Executive Order 9066 by President Franklin Roosevelt, was attended by an overflow crowd. The event featured a documentary profiling 63 Japanese American men, all U.S. citizens, who refused to be drafted into the American military after being incarcerated at the Amache Relocation Center in Colorado.

Vashon Island, Washington, resident, Dr. Joe Okimoto was interned as a child. He spoke about how the violations of civil liberties and human rights experienced by all Japanese American people are happening again. Thousands of immigrants and people of color are currently being singled out for deportation.

He urged the audience not to despair or withdraw, but to stand up for the rights of others.