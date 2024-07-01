▲Audience at the Minoru Yasui Day, University of Oregon, Portland. Photo credit: Rich Iwasaki.

Yasui challenged the constitutionality of the curfew and disobeyed it. He spent nine months in a solitary confinement jail and then was incarcerated with 10,000 others of Japanese ancestry at Minidoka in Idaho.

Yasui lost his U.S. Supreme Court case. Decades later, the Sansei (third generation Japanese American) attorneys and activists filed a writ of coram nobis with the courts. They proved the U.S. government excluded facts that could have changed the outcome of the U.S. Supreme Court case.

Yasui went on to work for justice throughout his life including the Japanese American redress movement and other civil rights issues while working for the City of Denver in Colorado. Today, the Minoru Yasui Plaza is a court building in downtown Denver.

Every spring, various events are held to recognize Yasui. This year, one of the programs was “Advancing Democracy in the Face of Current Threats.” On a dreary Portland day this year, over 100 people gathered at the University of Oregon with members of the Yasui family, Japan’s Consul General of Portland Yuzo Yoshioka and more attending online.

The keynote speaker was Oregon Representative Khanh Pham, District 46. She was the first Vietnamese American to be elected to the Oregon legislature in 2020.