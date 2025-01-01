New Year’s Greetings ー Makoto Iyori Consulate-General of Japan in Seattle

Happy New Year!

This year marks the 130th anniversary of the establishment of the Consulate-General of Japan in Tacoma, the predecessor to our current Consulate-General of Japan in Seattle, Washington. Delving into our history, the Japanese Consulate-General was established in Tacoma in 1895, largely due to the existing regular shipping routes and railroads in the city at that time. In 1896, with the opening of NYK Line’s regular route to Seattle, Japanese immigration began to increase significantly, leading to the relocation of the Consulate-General to Seattle in early 1901. Although it was closed on December 30, 1941, due to the impacts of World War II, it reopened on June 12, 1950, and continues to serve the region today.

In an effort to restore and expand two-way tourism that had declined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Japan and the United States designated 2024 as the “U.S.-Japan Tourism Exchange Year.” Throughout the year, both governments and private-sector tourism stakeholders have collaborated closely to implement initiatives and events in both countries. Our consulate has actively promoted inbound tourism to Japan through Japanese cultural events and social media, among other means. As a result, the number of American visitors to Japan is expected to exceed 2.5 million, marking an all-time high. Japan also reached a record with approximately 3.3 million international visitors in July 2024. The annual total is projected to surpass 35 million—both record figures.

In Japan, the 2025 World Expo will be held in Osaka at Yumeshima Island from April 13 to October 13. Anticipation for the Expo is growing in both Japan and the U.S. We hope many people will visit Japan to discover the country’s hidden charms, including those highlighted by the Expo.

This year, as last year, will feature not only sister city exchange events but also grassroots cultural exchanges such as mutual visits by middle and high school students who represent the next generation. Capitalizing on these opportunities, we aim to showcase the allure of Japan in Washington, Montana, and northern Idaho, fostering even deeper connections and exchanges in the realm of business, culture, tourism between our regions.

Wishing you all good health and happiness in the coming year.

Makoto Iyori

Consul General of Japan in Seattle

