New Year’s Greetings : Japan Business Association of Seattle (Shunju Club) Noboyuki Odagiri President

Japan Business Association of Seattle (Shunju Club)

シアトル日本商工会（春秋会）

919 124th Ave. NE, #207, Bellevue, WA 98005

(425) 679-5120

https://www.jbaseattle.org/

Dear Friends and Families,

Happy 2024! I wish you all a happy and healthy new year with your families and loved ones. Thank you for your continued support and cooperation with the activities of the Japan Business Association of Seattle (JBAS). On behalf of the JBAS, I would like to express our sincere gratitude.

JBAS has inherited the noble efforts and dedication of many of our predecessors who, while having ties to Japan, have put down roots in the Northwest and contributed to the development of welfare, education, culture, industry, and government in this region.

As we share the same era and community today, our mission is to take every opportunity to support and enhance the U.S.-Japan partnership, which plays an important and prominent role in the world, and to extend the trust fostered here beyond national and regional boundaries to shape the future of humanity.

On the occasion of the New Year, I would like to join with all of you in recalling our history once again, and to do our best in the "present" to fulfill this mission and envision a future filled with hope.

Warm wishes,

January 1 st , 2024

Nobuyuki Odagiri

President, Japan Business Association of Seattle (Shunju kai)