NEW YEAR’S GREETINGS：Tomio Moriguchi Chairman, The North American Post Publishing Company

Happy Year of the Dragon to our community of readers and advertisers! We are grateful for your support.

This past year, we were able to resume our Japan tours. We took groups of 20 or so to Tokyo, Kyoto, Hiroshima, Tachikawa, Kobe, and Kanazawa this spring and fall. We are planning more tours to different destinations in Japan for 2024 and beyond. After years when travel was difficult during the pandemic, it is wonderful to be able to reconnect our community to Japan.

On the publishing front, we’ve held steady in a difficult economic environment. Some of our fellow JA publications have closed, and the number of us still publishing regularly can probably be counted on one hand. But we are in it for the long haul thanks to the support of our community. We believe it’s more important than ever to bind our community together through reporting of local events important to us.And we know many of you share that belief.

On behalf of the management, staff, and board members of The North American Post, Soy Source, and the Hokubei Hochi Foundation, we wish you a healthy and prosperous 2024.