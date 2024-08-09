10th Anniversary — City of Beaverton Night Market

By Dianna Ballash

NAP Contributor

The City of Beaverton, Oregon is thrilled to bring back the Beaverton Night Market for a special evening of food, fun and more! The market, celebrating its 10th anniversary, will take shape on Saturday, August 17, 2024, from 5-10 p.m. at The Round, 12600 Southwest Crescent Street in downtown Beaverton. This free, family-friendly event welcomes about 14,000 people each year. It features dozens of unique vendors, activities, and entertainers representing worldwide cultures including specialty booths offering food, clothing, jewelry, art, and other specialty products.

The Beaverton Night Market typically features representation from across the globe: Asia and the Pacific Islands, Latin America, Caribbean, Africa, Middle East, United States, Native American, Russia, and Eastern and Western Europe. This year, vendors representing Japanese culture include Kay White Crafts, Lunarcat Studios, and Takumi Japan.

The market exists to create a vibrant, intercultural space reminiscent of night markets internationally for families of all backgrounds in Beaverton. The event originated by the city’s Diversity Advisory Board, a group of appointed community volunteers. It provides insight on equity and inclusion strategies that strengthen connections between diverse communities and city government.

“Beaverton Night Market began as the dream and vision of volunteer board members more than a decade ago,” said Mayor Lacey Beaty. “This annual celebration and

expression of our deepest values is one of my favorite things we do as a city.”

Getting to the event: Area parking is limited. Alternate transportation is strongly encouraged including carpool and rideshare. The market is located just off the TriMet MAX blue line at the Beaverton Central stop.

For more information, see: www.BeavertonOregon.gov/NightMarket.