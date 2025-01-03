Japanese Artwork from Japan Presented in Seattle

By Barbara Mizoguchi

NAP Editor

Those of us who have an interest or a background in the arts look forward to Seattle Art Fair each summer. Afterwards, we reminisce about all the beautiful and innovative work seen, admire the new piece purchased or wish we had made the purchase of a particular item. It is also a time to reconnect with colleagues, artists, and friends; and a time to meet new artists and gallery owners.

riding the dragon, 2024. Oil on canvas, 80.3×116.7cm. Photo credit: Chika Hattori.

Although Japanese and Japanese American artists exhibit their works at Art Fair, only three galleries from Japan were represented this year. One of them has been graciously staying in touch with The North American Post (NAP). It is YUKI-SIS Gallery from Kayabachō in Tokyo, Japan owned by Yuki Terashima. She has been participating in the Seattle Art Fair since 2017. She also participates at other art fairs around the U.S. and other countries.

Terashima was born in Niigata, Japan and has been living in Tokyo since she was 18 years old. She studied English, French, and Italian but maintained her English by making friends at art fairs and other events. Terashima has been doing art fairs across the U.S., Belgium, and Germany. Preparing a booth elsewhere is a lot of work, crating and shipping the artwork, packing equipment and materials, finding a hotel, and keeping up with the art fair’s schedule. A person also stands in the booth all day for several days, talking with potential customers, then packing and crating for the next destination. It must also be difficult travelling to a foreign country and going through customs each time. However, Terashima takes it all in stride since she has been doing this for 25 years and has owned her gallery for 12 years. Before that, Terashima was still in the arts working at other galleries, doing film festivals, and managing musicians.Back in her gallery, Terashima is drawn to artwork that is beautiful, captivating, and elegant. An example of such an artist is Chika Hattori. She had her work displayed at the Seattle Art Fair and visitors were drawn to her paintings. The canvases were of large, soft shapes with familiar colors.

flow with the flow, 2024. Oil on canvas, Photo credit: Chika Hattori.

Nature comes to mind. Hattori says, “The main motifs in this show are sea creatures. Their colors and shapes are so delicate, beautiful, and full of life that I could not help but paint them.” One begins to see foliage, shells, and octopus tenacles. Hattori’s eye for seeing the beauty in sea life and nature is unique which comes across well in her artwork.

When viewing the work more closely, one wonders, “How did she paint this?” It is ethereal and cloud-like. Hattori says that she visits botanical gardens or riverside areas for inspiration. She even looks at biology books or videos. After cropping and sketching what she sees, she then determines the size and composition before painting. Hattori loves the freedom to concentrate on her artwork and be herself. Although life as an artist can be financially difficult, she says, “I am most fulfilled when I am painting for myself.” She finds painting a natural part of her life and cannot imagine being distracted by an office job, raising children, etc. Hattori was born in Tokyo and learned English in New Zealand. She was an art teacher in Japan and an artist simultaneously; but it was difficult managing both. So, she gave up teaching to paint full-time. She is lucky enough to live and work in Japan at her mother’s house which provides enough space to do large paintings. Hattori never gets stuck creatively. She has so many ideas, yet she is very aware when her senses are dull. It is important to Hattori that her mental health is balanced so she can remain calm and not rush in her work. Otherwise, it allows Hattori to let her emotions take over and create.

Seventeen years ago, Hattori exhibited her work in New York and has since been showing at other art fairs. As her work was displayed at YUKI-SIS Gallery, Terashima invited Hattori to come to the Seattle Art Fair where she has participated for the past two years. She is now travelling to art fairs in other countries.