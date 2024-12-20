WHIAANHPI’s New Executive Director



By U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

NAP Contributor

Left to right: HHS Sec. Xavier Becerra, former WHIAANHPI Exec. Dir. Krystal Ka‘ai, WHIAANHPI Exec. Dir. Helen Beaudreau, and U.S. Trade Rep. Amb. Katherine Tai in front of the Navy Steps, Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington D.C.

The White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders (WHIAANHPI) and the U.S. President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders (AANHPI) announced Helen Beaudreau has been selected by U.S. President Joseph Biden as its new executive director.

“Beaudreau spent her career working to advance equity for underserved communities,” said U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said, “As a first-generation American, she also brings empathy and compassion, especially for the most vulnerable and next generation.”

Beaudreau has worked for two decades in various roles at the White House National Security Council, Peace Corps, and the U.S. House of Representatives. She is the first Korean American to be the executive director of the commission.