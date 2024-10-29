Side by Side: Nihonmachi Scenes

By Chisaki Sato

NAP Contributor

The Wing Luke Museum in Seattle, Washington, is showing an interesting exhibit called, “Side by Side: Nihonmachi Scenes by Tokita, Nomura and Fujii” through May 11, 2025 in the George Tsutakawa Art Gallery.

The exhibit features excellent works by three Issei (first generation Japanese American) artists: Kamekichi Tokita (1897-1948), Kenjiro Nomura (1896-1956) and Takuichi Fujii (1891-1964). They painted Seattle’s pre-World War II Nihonmachi (Japantown). which looked totally different from the one we see today. These works of art remind us of the life in the neighborhood over time and the transition of Japanese Americans. In the decade before World War II, these three Issei artists received much attention. This exhibit features their work from the 1930s during the height of their artistic recognition. The paintings depict scenes of Nihonmachi, various stores, alleys and houses from various angles. They portray the historical landscape of the time. The landscapes appear similar, but upon closer inspection, each painting reflects the artist’s individual style. See if you notice the differences.

▲ Street, 1993 by Kamekichi Tokita Oil on canvas. Photo credit: Chisaki Sato.

A large number of Issei came to this country before the U.S. Federal Immigration Act in 1924 prohibited further travel to the U.S. by Asians. At that time, Nihonmachi was centered around what are now Fifth and Sixth Avenues and Main Street, and extended south to Dearborn Street, up the hill north to James Street, east to 23rd Street and west to Second Avenue. In the 1930s, over 900 private businesses, mainly Japanese who had come to the U.S., operated in the area, including businesses involved in commerce and international trade. Overcoming the Great Depression, the Nikkei (Japanese Americans) had united and established a community there.

These paintings show how far Nihonmachi extended in the 1930s. The Nihonmachi neighborhood was much larger than it is today. In the 1930s and 1940s, it was a vibrant place with more than 8,000 Nikkei operating restaurants, hotels, bookstores, grocery stores, cafes, flower shops and numerous stores selling a variety of goods.

Today Nihonmachi is much quieter and smaller. Business and property owners, residents and community members are working together to preserve the neighborhood as an integral part of Seattle’s cultural heritage. In order to pass on the history and culture of Nihonmachi to subsequent generations, people need to unite to protect it. Buy tickets to the exhibit here: https://www.wingluke.org/sidebyside.