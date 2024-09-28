Celebrate Japanese Culture at the 8th Annual Japan Week at Bellevue College

By Ansh Chavda, Tommy Wang

Bellevue College Japan Week Student Leaders

Bellevue College is excited to host its 8th Annual Japan Week from September 30 to October 5, 2024. Presented by the BC Japanese Culture Exchange Club with support from the Consulate-General of Japan in Seattle, this week-long event promises a rich exploration of Japanese culture for both students and the general public.

Enjoy unlimited karaoke with 30,000 songs for free! Let’s have a great time together!

The festivities kick off with educational lectures and demonstrations for Bellevue College students during the weekdays. These sessions will delve into various aspects of Japanese culture, from history and art to modern cultural phenomena.

This year’s event T-shirt features the kanji for “sincerity”

(誠、 makoto) printed on the back ▶︎

The highlight of Japan Week is the Matsuri (festival) day on Saturday, October 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is open to everyone and includes a variety of lectures, exhibits and performances of traditional and modern Japanese arts, crafts, games, music, dance and food. This year’s festival will introduce several exciting new elements, including an Anime Cafe, Manga Swap, Language Exchange and a Self-Shiatsu Massage experience.

Attendees can also learn to play Taiko drums or enjoy a Shakuhachi workshop, where they can hear and learn about the traditional bamboo flute. A special Dorayaki making workshop, led by Japanese students, will offer a hands-on experience with these sweet pancakes filled with azuki beans.

◀︎ Budo demonstration. This year, there will also be a Gundam vs. Godzilla arm wrestling competition!

In celebration of several Japanese pop culture icons, the festival will feature a screening of the original 1954 Godzilla movie with English subtitles, shown twice throughout the day. This is a unique opportunity to witness the pioneering special effects of this classic film. Additionally, visitors can take photos with Hello Kitty and Godzilla and enjoy a Gundam vs. Godzilla arm wrestling demonstration by professional wrestlers, who will also demonstrate proper techniques to avoid injuries.

The Japanese Business Association of Seattle will present a seminar on Japanese business manners, providing valuable insights for professionals interested in Japanese business etiquette.

Admission to the festival is free, making it an accessible event for all. Parking at the Saturday event is free inside the BC Parking Garage (only), other lots are available for $3/day.

Volunteers are being sought for the festival day. If you’re interested in helping out, please sign up at https://bit.ly/JWvolunteers

For more information about Japan Week, including the full schedule of activities, visit the Japan Week website at https://bit.ly/2024JW. Japan Week is set to again be a vibrant celebration of Japanese culture. Join us for a day of entertainment, learning and cultural exploration!