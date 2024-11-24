Reparations: Building Solidarity and Community

By Stan Shikuma

On October 30, over 70 people gathered on the campus of Seattle Central College in Seattle, Washington to watch Reparations, a film by Jon Osaki, and to hear a panel of activists discuss why and how the Japanese American community should support the movement of Reparations for African Americans.

Miwa Tokunaga-Griffin of Tsuru for Solidarity and Renee Infelise of Seattle Chapter JACL at the welcome and information table during the Reparations film event.

“Reparations explores the four-century struggle to seek repair and atonement for slavery in the United States. Black and Asian Americans reflect on the legacy of slavery, the inequities that persist, and the critical role that solidarity between communities has in acknowledging and addressing systemic racism in America. This story is told by Black and Asian Americans who believe that our collective liberation can only be achieved by standing with one another. Reparations seeks to raise awareness of the Black reparations struggle and how vital it is to healing this country,” said Director Jon Osaki.

The program was organized by a coalition of groups: Seattle Chapter Japanese American Citizens League (JACL), Tsuru for Solidarity, Wing Luke Museum, and Seattle Central College AANAPISI (Asian American, Native American, Pacific Islander, Serving Institutions) Center. Filmmaker Jon Osaki introduced the film and participated in the post-film panel discussion with Davida Ingram, Executive Director of the SAARC (Seattle/King County African American Reparations Committee), and Kyle Kinoshita, President of Seattle Chapter JACL. The panel was moderated by Sarah Baker, past president of Seattle JACL. Comments were also offered by former King County Councilman Larry Gossett, a founding member of SAARC.

Left to right: John Osaki, filmmaker; Davida Ingraham, Executive Director of the Seattle/King County African American Reparations Committee (SAARC); Kyle Kinoshita, Seattle Chapter JACL president; and Sarah Baker, past president of Seattle JACL. Comments were also offered by former King County Councilman Larry Gossett, a founding member of SAARC.

Kyle Kinoshita argued that within the Japanese American community, the key question is not “Why” we should support the struggle for reparations —that was clearly and powerfully laid out in the film. Instead, his primary concern for the Japanese American community is “How” we can support the struggle for Black reparations. He laid out three areas of work:

· Lift up and support Black leadership of the reparation movement

· Work against anti-Blackness in our own communities and take responsibility to educate our communities about Black reparations

· Practice cross-racial solidarity as the best way to stand for justice and win reparations

Within JACL, the Seattle Chapter has organized a webinar on addressing anti-Blackness in the Asian American community and sponsored a resolution in support of HR 40 (U.S. Congressional House of Representative bill) at the JACL National Convention. (HR 40 is a bill that would establish a commission to study and develop reparation proposals to present to the U.S. Congress.) The Seattle Chapter looks forward to working on other programs with SAARC.

Tsuru for Solidarity has a reparation campaign that works within and helps lead the National Nikkei Reparation Coalition. Its reparation website page states: As an ethnic group who has received an apology and reparations from the federal government for wrongs committed against us, Japanese Americans have a moral imperative to support the Black people seeking a similar path for a structural remedy. We also have moral authority to stand in solidarity with other communities especially a community targeted by historic racism seeking accountability and a process for redress and reparations.

All the co-sponsors expressed their gratitude to Jon Osaki for making the film and bringing it to Seattle. Kudos to Seattle Central College AANAPISI Center for funding Jon’s visit and hosting this program.