Commerce Leads Delegation Partnership

at the Japan International Aerospace Exhibition

By Jacquie Goodwill

NAP Contributor

Washington State’s aerospace industry was showcased October 16-19 at the Japan International Aerospace Exhibition in Tokyo, Japan. Industry leaders from across the state joined the Washington State Department of Commerce’s (Commerce) “Choose Washington” team at this event, representing a range of aviation and aerospace-related industries. The group shared the latest innovations coming out of the state under the theme “Leading the Way in Building a Sustainable Future.”

Washington state delegation standing outside the Choose Washington exhibitor booth. Photo credit: WA St. Dept. of Commerce.

“Washington State is proud to be the home to one of the most diverse aerospace supply chains,” said Robin Toth, Director of Aerospace and Aviation within the Office of Economic Development and Competitiveness for the Commerce. “The Japan International Aerospace Exhibition introduced our partners to opportunities to enhance their business portfolio in addition to meeting new prospects and creating long lasting relationships.”

For the first time, the Commerce joined forces with the Washington Small Business Development Center (WA SBDC) at this exhibition, helping to welcome new companies and expand export trade. The WA SBDC represents a network of more than 40 expert business advisors working in communities across the state to help entrepreneurs or small business owners.

Allan Peterson, International Trade Business Advisor with WA SBDC said, “Through our partnership with the Washington State Department of Commerce, we are now working to achieve our goal of delivering personalized advising, conducting in-depth research, and offering specialized training to help aerospace companies thrive.”

Four of the state’s more than 1,500 aerospace companies met with exhibition attendees. Exhibitors included AeroTEC, Industrial Machine Tool, Toolcraft and US Aluminum Castings. Delegates showcased Washington’s future-forward focus on many fronts. The state is investing heavily in sustainable fuels, electric aircraft, Industry 4.0, factory automation, uncrewed systems, advanced air mobility and commercial space. In addition to sustainability, commercial space is a particular hot spot in the state’s aerospace industry. More than half of the satellites in low-earth orbit were manufactured in the state.