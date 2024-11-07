Home Event Calendar from November 8th Print Issue

N.A.P Staff
NOVEMBER

▪️Jeff Kashiwa, saxophonist — Tue, Nov 12, 7:30 p.m. and Wed, Nov 13, 7:30 p.m., Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, 2033 6th Ave, Seattle. Seattle native with The Rippingtons in 1989. He performed shows all over the world, founded a saxophone trio with CD releases, and now teaches music. https://jeffkashiwa.com/. Band includes: Brian Monroney (acoustic and electric guitars), Dean Schmidt (bass), John Hansen (keys) and Mark Investor (drums). Tickets may be purchased on-line:
https://www.jazzalley.com/www- home/artist.jsp?shownum=7617 or by phone: 206-441-9729.

▪️Lost & Found: Searching for Home exhibit — Fri, Nov 15, 2024 – Sun, Sep 14, 2026. Open Wed-Sun, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Special Exhibition Gallery, Wing Luke Museum, 719 S. King St, Seattle. The exhibit explores the complex relationship between place and belonging through the lens of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander identity.
▪️Film Screening: Karanko no Hana —Mon, Nov 18, 6-7:30 p.m. UW
Allen Library Auditorium, 4000 15th Ave NE, Seattle. Short film followed by discussion with UW Prof. Davinder Bhowmik. Japanese with English sub-titles. “Register at: https://www.jsis.washington.edu/Japan/events/?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%3D177317495.

 

