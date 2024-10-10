Calendar from October 11th Print Issue

▪️Nobi’s Night Out – Sat, Oct 19, 6-9 p.m., Hoku Events on Madison, 1125 SE Madison St, Portland. A 1970s casino fundraiser for the Japanese American Museum of Oregon. Casino games, raffle, silent auction, wine wall, heavy hors d’oeuvres, refreshments, photo booth, and groovy tunes. Dress for the occasion. 1970s fashion is encouraged! Register at: https://jamo.org/events/.

▪️Chinese American Citizens Alliance, Portland JACL & Epworth United Methodist Church – Oct 19, 1 -3 p.m., Epworth United Methodist Church, 1333 SE 28th Ave, Portland. Non-partisan discussion on ballot measures this coming election. Refreshments served. RSVP by October 14 to: marleen@pdxjacl.org.

▪️The Life, Art, and Faith of Sadao Watanabe trailer: Watanabe Yoshio video screening and art exhibition – Sun, Oct 20th; 30 min. screening: 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Japanese subtitles. Seattle Japanese Baptist Church, 160 Broadway, Seattle. Printmaking program for children and refreshments provided. For more information, see: www.jbcseattle.org.

▪️Frank Abe with Vince Schleitwiler on Japanese American Incarceration – Mon, Oct 21, 7-8:30 p.m., Third Place Books, 5041 Wilson Ave S, Seattle. Frank Abe will be discussing his contributions as editor of the Penguin Classics anthology The Literature of Japanese American Incarceration. ▪️Curator’s Fellowship: Forgotten Dolls, Remembered Stories lecture – Wed, Oct 23, 7-9 p.m., Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave N, Seattle, Faye G. Allen Grand Atrium. Sliding scale fee. Curator’s Fellow Polly Yorioka researched the MOHAI collection with a focus on the history Boys and Girls Day doll sets given to Bailey Gatzert Elementary School in Seattle during the WWII Japanese incarceration. She details the experiences of Japanese children who struggled with their American identity while unjustly incarcerated as seen through the dolls they left behind. Register at: https://mohai.org/event/curators-fellowship-forgotten-dolls-remembered-stories/.

▪️Sessions Band Seattle – Sat, Oct 26, 8:30-11:00 p.m., 5625 119th Ave SE, Bellevue. Bringing some jazz, funk & soul music to their first appearance at Terry’s Kitchen! Featuring: Norm Santarin – keys, lead vocals; Gil Cabaccang – sax, vocals; Paul Titialii – guitar, vocals; Esau Flores – bass guitar; Matthew Vining – drums. $15 (incl. sales tax). Purchase online at: https://www.terryskitchenbellevue.com/.

▪️Reparations: Building Solidarity and Community – Wed, Oct 30,

6 p.m., Seattle Central College, 1701 Broadway, Seattle. Seattle Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) 30-minute documentary film and panel disussion with filmmaker Jon Osaki and local activists. Co-sponsored by Seattle Central College, Asian American, and Native American Pacific Islander Serving Institution (AANAPISI) Center, and Tsuru for Solidarity. Information at: https://www.facebook.com/SeattleJACL/.

▪️Washin Kai Fall Lecture – Join us for an insightful lecture on ‘The Popularization of the Hundred Poets in Edo-Period Japan’ by Professor Joshua Mostow from the University of British Columbia, Canada where we will uncover how a timeless poetry collection shaped literary culture for commoners and influenced early English translations. When: Wed, Oct 23, 6-7:30 p.m. (Reception 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.) Where: University of Washington, Kane Hall 210 or online. *Please register here (required): https://bit.ly/wkfall24 *Admission is free and open to the public.