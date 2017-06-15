Hokubei Jiji The Pillar of Early Japanese Immigrants

A place to share information is part of an indispensable building block for the formation of immigrant communities. Today, various mediums serve as information transmitters that help support communities. In the early 20th century when Seattle’s Japanese American society was being formed, Japanese-language newspapers had substantial influence as the foremost source of information for Japanese immigrants.

The Japanese community saw tremendous growth around 1900 with the transfer of the Consulate office from Tacoma to Seattle, and the opening of a new shipping route by Nippon Yusen K.K. Numerous Japanese-language newspapers and magazines have been launched in parallel with the growth of the Japanese -American community since the late 1890s.

Among those, Hokubei Jiji had the greatest reach, with bureaus in Yakima and Spokane to serve the Japanese- American communities in the greater Pacific Northwest, not limited to the Puget Sound area.

According to Sumisato Arima, author of Shiatoru nikkan hojishi no 100-nen, Hokubei Jiji was reputed to be a paper with “high aspirations,” a hard-nosed news outfit without any leanings toward gossip news. The paper was staffed with some distinguished individuals. Kiyoshi Kiyosawa, a diplomat before the Second World War, was a journalist for the paper’s Tacoma bureau.

The paper launched September 1, 1902, as the country’s third Japanese- American newspaper. Founded by Kiyoshi Kumamoto and investors, the paper’s headquarters was located in what is today’s Nihonmachi. At the time of its launch, the paper had six pages, which would become eight by 1905. For the New Year’s edition of the following year, the paper expanded to 32 pages, with a circulation of 5,000 copies.

In 1913, the Arima family, which was central to the paper’s publication, took over management. The paper now had correspondents in Portland, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Spokane, Vancouver and Tokyo, running 6,000 copies. It also added English sections in 1918 and from then on continued enjoying a great print run.