New Year’s Greetings ー Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple & Seattle Koyasan Buddhist Temple

Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple

Dear Readers,

On behalf of the Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple, I wish each of you a happy and healthy New Year.

When one year’s end is approaching, I remember one teaching.

“We assume that today has come because there was yesterday, and tomorrow will come because it is today. Somewhere along the way, we take life for granted and just live every day without feeling any meaning.

One year passes as quick as a flash. Ten years pass as quickly as a wink. And our entire life passes as quick as lightning.”

How did you live your life in 2024? How did you live today? Our life is a continuation of today. To live our life fully means to cherish today and this moment.

I hope the year 2025 is going to be a good year for all of you.

May there be peace in the world and may the Buddha’s teaching spread.

With Palms Together (Gassho),

Rev. Katsuya Kusunoki, Rimban

Seattle Koyasan Buddhist Temple



Happy New Year

Last year was full of dark events, such as wars that are still going on around the world and frequent crimes in Seattle. But it was Shohei Ohtani’s great performance that brightened our spirits from time to time. He won his third Major League Baseball MVP award. As you may know, MVP stands for Most Valuable Player. The baseball experts who voted for Ohtani recognized his number of homeruns and stolen bases as valuable.

So, what is the value of each of us? Considering that baseball is Ohtani’s job, the ability to hit home runs, steal bases, and pitch the ball (if his right shoulder gets healthy) is a professional skill. So, are people with professional abilities more socially valuable?

According to SoftBank’s Mr. Masayoshi Son, in the near future artificial intelligence (AI) will explode to super-artificial intelligence. Human capabilities in most occupations will be overtaken by the capabilities of AI-powered robots. At that time, will we humans fall into worthless existence?

If you are a fan of Ohtani, think about what draws you to him the most. What is his greatest value? Do you like him because he hit 54 home runs? Do you like him because he has stolen 59 bases? I do not think so. Is it because he is a nice guy? Is it because he is polite, caring, friendly, humble, sincere, and willing to work hard? There is no such item in the MVP evaluation criteria, but I think our hearts are attracted to Ohtani’s virtue that can be conveyed even through the screen. I believe that this is where the source of his value lies.

When Ohtani was in high school, he created a mandala-like chart, commonly known as the “Ohtani Mandala,” to help him become a great professional baseball player in the future. In addition to physical aspects, there are goals such as pick up trash, be polite to umpires, care for teammates, cherish tools, be a loveable person, show gratitude, offer greetings, be a supportive person, do not be overjoyed or depressed. It is just like Buddhist precepts. The precepts are not something that binds people, but something that protects and nurtures them. Despite the many difficulties he has faced, Ohtani has been able to perform well because he is protected by something. Although I am a monk, I dare not say that the Buddha has protected him. I think his way of life protects him. Good karma leads to good results and bad karma shapes a bad future. It is the root of the Buddhist path.

Even if we are to be swallowed up by the wave of AI, let us increase our value as human beings, which will not diminish. Whether the world is in an upheaval or Seattle becomes an even tougher place to live, let us think, speak, and do as much good as we can, with less thinking, saying, or doing bad things. If the number of people living in this way increases, Seattle and this world will eventually become a better place. It is the long way, but the only way. It is the way of bodhisattva. Even though we cannot hit a home run, let us keep trying to become an imperfect bodhisattva where we are. May everyone’s life be cherished this year. Thank you.

Ven. Taijo Imanaka, Head Priest

