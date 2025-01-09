Calendar from January 10th Print Issue

JANUARY



OrcaCon 2025 WA Tabletop Gaming Convention Returns – Jan 10-12, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Sea-Tac, 18740 International Blvd, Seattle. Newly expanded venue with more space and games. Improved transportation including Light Rail and shuttle services. Whether a seasoned gamer or newcomer, OrcaCon is inclusive featuring open play and scheduled games. Game library available and friendly volunteers to teach and play games with you. Larger rooms for RPGs, miniatures, and social deduction games. Industry panels, workshops, and special guest appearances. Merchants Hall with vendors showcasing the latest gaming accessories, collectibles, and indie games. Plus, a Community Row. Register at: https://www.orcacon.org/registration-info/.

Bainbridge Island Mochitsuki – Sat, Jan 11, 11a.m. – 3 p.m., free but donations welcomed. Woodward Middle School, 9125 Sportsman Club Road, Bainbridge Island. Authentic mochi steaming, mochi pounding, form your own mochi balls, musubi for purchase, origami folding, group obon dance workshop, and taiko drum performances. https://bijac.org.

Mochitsuki Event, Call for Volunteers – Sat, Jan 11, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Seattle Chapter – Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) needs volunteers of all ages from its membership for the upcoming community-only event in Seattle. To volunteer or attend, please contact Tsuki Nomura-Henley at: snowy3000@gmail.com.

Taken From Their Families: Japanese American Incarceration on Angel Island During World War II exhibition – Jan 18 – Apr 6, Wed-Sat 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sun 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Japanese American Museum of Oregon, 411 NW Flanders St., Portland. The former immigration center was used to process prisoners of war and Nikkei community leaders living on the West Coast and Hawaii. Includes 24 individual stories who passed through its gates. https://jamo.org/angel-island/. Friends of JAMO reception – Fri, Jan 17, 5-7 p.m. RSVP by Jan 15 at: https://jamo.org/event/taken-reception/.

Sixth SEIJIN-shiki USA by JIA (Japanese in America) Foundation – Sun, Jan 19, 2 p.m. (doors open), 3 p.m. (program begins), Meydenbauer Center Theatre, 11100 NE 6th St, Bellevue. Anyone whose birthday falls between January 2003 and March 2005 regardless of nationality, ethnicity or Japanese language proficiency can register. Free to attend; pre-registration is required and now open at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/seijin-shiki-usa-2025-tickets-1022268993077; space limited to first 150 registrants. General public registration now open, limited seating, $10 per person. Donors who contribute $100 or more will be given priority invitations to VIP seating. SEIJIN-shiki USA is every other year starting 2025. No SEIJIN-shiki USA 2026. The seventh SEIJIN-shiki USA is 2027. For more information, see: https://seijinusa.org/2025-celebration/.

Protecting You & Your Loved Ones: Financial Planning by the Decade (60s and beyond) – Fri, Jan 24, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Nikkei Manor, 700 Sixth Ave S, Seattle. RSVP at: tfaasuamalie@keironw.org or call 206-726-6474. https://keironw.org/.