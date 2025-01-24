Calendar from January 24th Print Issue

JANUARY



Kintsugi: The Restorative Art of Naoko Fukumaru –through Jan 27, Wed-Mon, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (closed Tuesdays). Portland Japanese Garden, 611 SW Kingston Ave., Portland. Ancient method of mending damaged ceramics using urushi (natural lacquer) dusted with powdered gold. Highlights the beauty of imperfections. Explores themes of healing through the artwork. https://japanesegarden.org/events/kintsugi-the-restorative-art-of-naoko-fukumaru/.

Bonsai –Fri, Jan 24, 1:15-2:15 p.m., Jordan Schnitzer Japanese Arts Learning Center, Portland Japanese Garden, 611 SW Kingston Ave., Portland. Presentation by Andrew Robson – a deciduous artist in the American bonsai community. Robson is president of the Bonsai Society of Portland – largest bonsai club in the United States. https://japanesegarden.org/events/cultural-demonstration-bonsai-104/.

Ikebana – Sat, Jan 25, 1:15-2:15 p.m. Jordan Schnitzer Japanese Arts Learning Center, Portland Japanese Garden, 611 SW Kingston Ave., Portland. Ikebana presentation by Jeffrey Robson from the Ikenobo School of Ikebana. https://japanesegarden.org/events/cultural-demonstration-ikebana-72/.

Exhibition of Secondary Market Offerings – through Feb 15, Tue-Sat, 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Greg Kucera Gallery, 212 Third Ave S, Seattle. Known for exhibiting emerging, nationally established, and Northwest artists; and curators of exhibition resale works. Strong collection of NW masters and internationally known artists. Collage works by Paul Horiuchi, paintings by Kenneth Callahan, works by Guy Anderson, drawing by Morris Graves, and a sculpture by James Washington Jr. https://www.gregkucera.com/.