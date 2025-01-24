Calendar from January 24th Print Issue

Kintsugi: The Restorative Art of Naoko Fukumaru –through Jan 27, Wed-Mon, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (closed Tuesdays). Portland Japanese Garden, 611 SW Kingston Ave., Portland. Ancient method of mending damaged ceramics using urushi (natural lacquer) dusted with powdered gold. Highlights the beauty of imperfections. Explores themes of healing through the artwork. https://japanesegarden.org/events/kintsugi-the-restorative-art-of-naoko-fukumaru/.
Bonsai –Fri, Jan 24, 1:15-2:15 p.m., Jordan Schnitzer Japanese Arts Learning Center, Portland Japanese Garden, 611 SW Kingston Ave., Portland. Presentation by Andrew Robson – a deciduous artist in the American bonsai community. Robson is president of the Bonsai Society of Portland – largest bonsai club in the United States. https://japanesegarden.org/events/cultural-demonstration-bonsai-104/.
Ikebana – Sat, Jan 25, 1:15-2:15 p.m. Jordan Schnitzer Japanese Arts Learning Center, Portland Japanese Garden, 611 SW Kingston Ave., Portland. Ikebana presentation by Jeffrey Robson from the Ikenobo School of Ikebana. https://japanesegarden.org/events/cultural-demonstration-ikebana-72/.
Exhibition of Secondary Market Offerings – through Feb 15, Tue-Sat, 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Greg Kucera Gallery, 212 Third Ave S, Seattle. Known for exhibiting emerging, nationally established, and Northwest artists; and curators of exhibition resale works. Strong collection of NW masters and internationally known artists. Collage works by Paul Horiuchi, paintings by Kenneth Callahan, works by Guy Anderson, drawing by Morris Graves, and a sculpture by James Washington Jr. https://www.gregkucera.com/.
Day of Remembrance(DOR) Events:
February 19, 1942, is significant in American history whereby U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066. It gave the U.S. Army authority during World War II to remove Japanese and Japanese Americans living in Washington, Oregon and California. Below are some events occurring in the Puget Sound area in remembrance:
Criminals Book Reading for late Ben Masaoka – Sun, Feb. 2, 2-4 p.m. Mam’s Books, 608 Maynard Ave S, Seattle. Join Seattle writers: Carla Crujido (The Strange Beautiful), Frank Abe (We Hereby Refuse), Lucy Tan (What We Were Promised), Bruce Rutledge (Chin Music Press), and Dan Deweese (Propeller Books) for a reading and celebration of Ben Masaoka’s posthumously published debut novel Criminals. Wing Luke Museum is a partner of this event. https://resisters.com/2025/01/09/asserting-our-history-and-defending-civil-liberties-in-2025/.
DOR Program – Sat, Feb 8, 10:30 a.m. (doors open 10 a.m.) Remembrance Gallery, Expo Hall, Washington State fairgrounds, 110 – 9th Ave SW, Puyallup. By the Seattle JACL, Tsuru for Solidarity, Densho, Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Washington, Minidoka Pilgrimage and Puyallup Valley – JACL. https://puyallupvalleyjacl.org/gallery/gallery-events/.
Dual Program – Sat, Feb 8, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. WA St. fairgrounds, 110 9th Ave SW, Puyallup. Then 1-2 p.m. moving to NW Detention Center, 1623 E, “J” St, Tacoma By Puyallup Valley – JACL, Tsuru for Solidarity, Seattle JACL, and Minidoka Pilgrimage Planning Committee. https://www.minidokapilgrimage.org/.
Fundraiser and Program – Sun, Feb 16, 1- 4 p.m. Seattle University Pigott Auditorium, 901 12th Ave, Seattle. Tentatively, “The Tengu Club” documentary film and performance by Hidaka Taiko. By the Minidoka Pilgrimage Planning Committee. https://www.minidokapilgrimage.org/.
Erin Shigaki Talk with Scott Kurashige – Tue, Feb 18, time TBD. Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline (north Seattle). https://www.shoreline.edu/.
Day of Exile Event – Feb 19 Wed, time TBA. Mukai Farm and Garden, 18017 107th Ave SW, Vashon. https://mukaifarmandgarden.org/ .
DOR at the Legislative Chambers – Wed, Feb 19, 10 a.m. 416 Sid Snyder Ave SW Olympia.
DOR Press Conference – Wed, Feb 19, 10 a.m. Pike Place Market, 85 Pike Street, Seattle. By Tsuru for Solidarity with “Call to Action” postcards being distributed. Details of speakers TBA. Questions, contact: kikujhughes@gmail.com.
“Removed by Force” film – Wed, Feb 19, 6 p.m. Blaine Methodist Church, 3001 24th Ave S, Seattle. By Puyallup Valley – JACL and Seattle JACL.
Emerging Radiance: Honoring the Nikkei Farmers of Bellevue – Reception, Wed, Feb 19, 5-8 p.m. Recognition of elders and descendants, artist talk, and film screening. Bellevue Library, 1111 110th Ave NE, Bellevue. On display until Feb. 2027. Author talks throughout the week. More information: https://bellevuewa.gov/emerging-radiance.
UW Nikkei Student Union DOR Program – Sat, Feb 22, 3-5 p.m. Featuring Ann Kaneko (award-winning documentary filmmaker of Manzanar, Diverted), UW Professor Vince Schleitwiler, Tsuru for Solidarity, and UW Taiko Kai at the University of Washington Intellectual House, Seattle. Open to the public with $5 admission to cover catering. Contact: okimoto@uw.edu or nikkeiuw@uw.edu.