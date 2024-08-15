Behind the Shoji Annual Summer Marketplace

Brings the Art of Craft to Portland from Kanazawa, Tokyo and More

By Will Learner

NAP Contributor

▲ Outside view of the Pavilion at the Portland Japanese Garden. Courtesy of Portland Japanese Garden.

For more than a decade, Behind the Shoji has been one of Portland Japanese Garden’s most anticipated summer traditions in Oregon. This is an annual show and sale of Japanese and Japanese-inspired wares that visitors can peruse and purchase from a variety of curated items which might be difficult to come across even on a trip to Japan. What makes this elevated and distinctive shopping experience stand out is the amount of time that goes into establishing relationships with craftspeople and vendors in communities across Japan. Careful research goes into making sure visitors to the garden are indeed perusing goods that are authentically Japanese in their makeup and design

Behind the Shoji is a shopping experience but the motivation behind it ties directly into the garden’s goals of introducing authentic aspects of Japan to unfamiliar audiences. “I think it speaks to how we’re more than a garden,” Portland Japanese Garden Director of Buying & Merchandising Ashley McQuade shares. “We’re also a cultural organization, and this marketplace offers a tangible connection to Japanese culture.”

▲Behind the Shoji in 2023. Courtesy of the Portland Japanese Garden. Photo credit: Nina Johnson.

McQuade is particularly excited to share goods featuring kinpaku, or gold leaf, from Kanazawa City in Ishikawa Prefecture on Honshu Island, Japan. Gold leaf has been an art form practiced in the coastal city since as early as the 16th century. Kanazawa literally translates to “marsh of gold.” Today, the vast majority of Japan’s kinpaku comes from here. It has been used for things as small as hand-fans and as massive as Kinkaku-ji, Kyoto’s famous Golden Pavilion. Among the items available for sale will be incense holders, jewelry and glass vases that showcase this stunning aesthetic.

For those interested in adding a bright pop of color to their home, a new item available this year will be temari, or handballs. Temari were introduced to Japan from China around the seventh century. They are cotton balls intricately hand wrapped in threads. These delightful and lesser-known Japanese crafts are from Kaga Temari Mariya in Kanazawa. They are reflective of a style that originated in Japan’s Edo era (1603-1868) and are customarily given to daughters ahead of their wedding to wish them a long and happy marriage.

How the unique wares of Behind the Shoji are curated.

“I make annual visits to Japan,” notes McQuade. “I always attend the Tokyo International Gift Show, which is a large trade show that gathers thousands of gifts and home décor vendors. It has been gratifying and humbling to learn that Portland Japanese Garden is becoming a well-known and admired organization by Japan’s community of craftspeople at this show to the point that our arrival is anticipated every year. I think it is due to the many years we have put into building relationships with people there. It helps encourage some artists who might be reluctant to partner with an American institution to work with us. Knowing that we are fostering friendships makes us want to work even harder to maintain this mutual trust and admiration.”

◀︎ Gold leaf incense container.

Photo credit: Courtesy of the Portland Japanese Garden.

“In addition to the gift show, I also make sure to visit new regions each year to meet with craftspeople and the galleries and shops that offer their wares so that every Behind the Shoji can be a fresh experience,” McQuade continues. “Including Tokyo, I spent about 10 days visiting dozens of shops and artist studios in Toyama, Takaoka and Kanazawa. Kanazawa, in particular, is an important arts destination in Japan, joining Kyoto as a must-visit destination for those interested in the nation’s craftsmanship and design. It is incredibly rewarding to connect with independent craftspeople in Toyama and Kanazawa and throughout Japan. We help keep interest in their work alive and support their livelihoods and simultaneously can offer our guests another avenue into understanding Japanese culture through art and design.”

▲ Behind the Shoji in 2023. Courtesy of the Portland Japanese Garden. Photo credit: Nina Johnson.

What does “Japanese-Inspired” mean?

While some of the items at Behind the Shoji can claim Japanese provenance, others are referred to as “Japanese-inspired.” This is because while they are made in the United States or elsewhere, they are items that reflect Japanese aesthetics and culture. McQuade uses her decade-plus of work for the garden plus her earlier history as an architect to incorporate knowledge of Japanese design principles and make sure the items for sale do not run askew of the garden’s standards of authenticity.

Where is this event happening?

The Pavilion Gallery at the Portland Japanese Garden is used for exhibitions and special events. Architectural features include shoji (translucent paper panels) and verandas that connote the integration of house and garden. The overlook offers a spectacular view of Mount Hood to the east.

Through September 2, 2024

9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Wednesdays-Mondays (closed Tuesdays.)

Admission:

・Adult: $21.95

・Senior (65+): $18.95

・Student (with ID): $17.95

・Youth (6-17): $15.95

・Child (5 and under): Free

・Members: Free

Tickets to the garden can be purchased at tickets.japanesegarden.org.

Info: https://japanesegarden.org/events/behind-the-shoji-summer-marketplace-5/