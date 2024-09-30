Popular Idol Group Travis Japan Brings World Tour to Seattle!

Interview by Yuka Foley

NAP Staff



Travis Japan, a seven-member Japanese male group that has been active globally after studying abroad in Los Angeles, will give a much-anticipated performance at the Neptune Theater on October 10! The members answered five questions posed by The North American Post.

1. Why did you choose Seattle as one of the six cities for this world tour?

CHAKA: We chose Seattle for two reasons. First and foremost, we wanted to be as accessible to our fans as possible, and second, we’ve never really had the chance to explore the Pacific Northwest. We’ve lived in Los Angeles, so we wanted to make sure we played there, and New York is a city we all love, but we’ve never really been to Seattle.

MACHU : I’ve seen a lot of photos, and it looks like a beautiful place with a really cool vibe. I’m glad we’ll get to see some of it.

2. Seattle is known for its rainy weather. How do you like to spend your days off when it’s raining?



Genta: Instagram! I am loving Instagram! It’s incredible to create content on my own, without a script — exploring and figuring out what I like and what the fans like. Follow me and I promise to make you smile!

3. We are doing a feature on Japanese pop culture. Are there any Japanese anime, manga or characters that are popular among the members?

UMI: I am really into “Oshi no Ko” lately. It’s a fantasy about reincarnation and idol culture, with some great music — especially the theme song to the new season“Fatal” which our senpai Kento Nakajima is involved in.

SHIME: I am also a big fan of the manga “Trillion Game,” which has also been adapted into a television drama with an anime coming out later this year and a movie (based on the drama) in 2025. I think the drama is available on Netflix worldwide.

4. Can you share a memorable episode from this summer?



NOEL: I can think of two: Taking part in the Summer Sonic festival in Bangkok. It’s such a beautiful city with so much diversity and culture. I love it there and am excited to go back for the tour! Also, the opening of the FAMILY CLUB.STORE GLOBAL Pop-Up in Taipei, which we attended as a special supporter. It was so nice to see the faces of our fans and feel their happiness.

5. Please give a message to your fans in Seattle who are looking forward to the October concert!



SHIZU: We are very excited to share this new version of our tour with all of you. It’s been modified a bit from what you may have seen if you went to one of our shows in Japan or on the Blu-ray release — and Seattle gets to see it first among our three U.S. cities!

Consert Information