Help Restore Destroyed Public Art: Metro Bus Kiosk Restoration Seattle Downtown

By Naoko and Ken Morisawa

NAP Contributors

▲Left: Target-Forever-II before the vandalism. Right: Target-Forever-II by artist Naoko Morisawa vandalized on all four sides. Located at Third Avenue and Pine Street in Seattle, Washington.

Photo credit: Ken Morisawa.

Theft and vandalism targeting local businesses and public facilities in downtown Seattle continues to worsen in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The City of Seattle Office of Arts & Culture, City of Seattle Department of Transportation, and King County Metro created a project to design bus stops along Third Avenue with art, starting at the end of 2021. The goal was to make downtown a vibrant and attractive place through public art. Since March 2022, designs by Naoko Morisawa have been displayed at the bus kiosk located at the intersection of Third Avenue and Pine Street. Morisawa’s art, which has four sides, has been a unique addition to the downtown streetscape.

Earlier this year, however, three kiosks (each by a different artist including Morisawa) were damaged by vandalism. In response, Morisawa and the nonprofit Northwest Designer Craftartists (NWDC) Executive Director Daniel Wallace worked together seeking funds to repair the vandalized kiosks. They continue to request support and grants from local businesses, the Japanese Embassy, and the City of Seattle.

At the end of June, they successfully applied for a grant from the City of Seattle’s Smart Art Venture Program securing a budget to repair one of the three kiosks. Although the amount of money is still not enough for a comprehensive restoration, a major step forward has been taken. Donations from individuals will be accepted from July 2024 onward through Morisawa’s website at https://www.naokomorisawa.com/home (PayPal) and NWDC’s website at https://nwdesignercraftartists.org/about. The Kinokuniya bookstore in the Seattle Uwajimaya is also helping to publicize information about the case.