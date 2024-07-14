73rd Annual Awards LeadingAge Washington 2024 Award of Excellence in Cultural Diversity

By Rick Takeuchi and

Barbara Mizoguchi, NAP Editor

Congratulations to Emiko Mizuki, Executive Director of Kawabe Memorial House in Seattle, Washington for receiving LeadingAge Washington’s 2024 Award of Excellence in Cultural Diversity. The awards ceremony was held at the Davenport Grand Hotel in Spokane, Washington in June 2024.

LeadingAge Washington is a national, not-for-profit organization located in Tacoma, Washington with 37 state partners serving 2 million aging elderly. It provides low-income senior care, housing, and quality improvement. Members are organizations that have access to up-to-date education in clinical care, changing regulations, and innovative solutions. There are also member programs such as help using resources efficiently and insuring against worker injuries to mention a few.

◀︎ Emi Mizuki’s 2024 LeadingAge Washington award. Photo credit: Rick Takeuchi.

The LeadingAge Washington Awards and Recognition Program honors individuals within the membership who make a difference in the lives they serve by putting quality first, providing excellence, and inspiring others to do the same. More specifically, the Cultural Diversity Award recognizes individuals who demonstrate significant achievement in cultural diversity and inclusion.

Mizuki was nominated by Kawabe Memorial House Deputy Director Rick Takeuchi. He said she demonstrates her passion and commitment to a diverse organization in making it a better place to live, work, and support. Takeuchi understood the nominee is to be someone dedicated to developing strong teams, exceptional quality service, and can lead change within their organization or local community that can be quantified or measured.

In particular, Takeuchi said, “Emiko ensures that the daily meal program caters to a wide range of cultural preferences, respecting and celebrating the rich diversity of the community.” Since the house consists of mostly immigrants, Mizuki ensures there is culturally familiar food for them. It has improved their health, reduced isolation with communal meals, and created a sense of belonging. Mizuki also understands that 91 percent of the residents are people of color with 50 percent qualifying for the U.S.

Housing and Urban Development housing assistance. She has created a safe and supportive environment for those who would otherwise suffer from housing insecurity. As for the current staff, 87 percent of them are people of color. Mizuki also ensures they are well-equipped in helping a multi-cultural resident population.

Mizuki’s leadership has transformed Kawabe Memorial House into a culturally inclusive environment and has enhanced the quality of life for the residents and staff. A well-deserved award.