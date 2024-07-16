Remembrance Gallery Update

By Barbara Mizoguchi

NAP Editor

In the January 26, 2024 NAP issue, an update was provided regarding a new Remembrance Gallery being planned at the Washington State fairgrounds in Puyallup, Washington. The construction is now underway to build a permanent monument listing the more than 7,600 individual names of those incarcerated at the Puyallup fairgrounds in 1942 during World War II. The monument will be inside a gallery featuring a life-size horse stall similar to those where individuals and families were forced to live, and an interactive space for those wanting to search more in-depth about the incarceration.

▲Some of the Remembrance Gallery Committee reviewing the images/text with contractor Imagine Visual Service, LLC staff and Belle & Wissell staff. Photo caption: Jill Randerson.

The Remembrance Gallery Committee is currently working with several local companies to build the new gallery. The companies are: Blackmouth Design managing the interior construction; Imagine Visual Service, LLC managing the graphics and monument; Integrity Networks Incorporated managing the technology; Washington State Fair managing the deconstruction of the former space, Belle & Wissell managing the overall design, and Jill Randerson, consultant ensuring the completion of the project.

▲Hard Hat event at the Remembrance Gallery, Puyallup, WA. Left to right: Liz Dunbar, PV-JACL Bd. of Dir. and Finance Chair; Eileen Yamada Lamphere, PV-JACL Bd. of Dir. President; Sharon Sobie Seymour, PV-JACL Bd. member and Project Manager; Barbara Mizoguchi-Asahara, design consultant; Barbara Doyle, volunteer; Renee McClain, WA St. Fair CEO; and Andrea Thayer, WA St. Fair Chief Experience Officer. Photo credit: Vincent Konkel.

All the contractors are in regular contact with the committee on any updates. The gallery team consists of: Puyallup Valley – Japanese American Citizen League (PV-JACL) Board of Directors President Eileen Yamada Lamphere; PV-JACL board member and finance chair Liz Begert Dunbar; PV-JACL board member and project manager Sharon Sobie Seymour; and volunteer design consultant Barbara Mizoguchi; who all still meet regularly. The team will announce the official opening of the gallery to be August 30, 2024 – the same day as opening day of the annual Washington State Fair.