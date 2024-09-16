2024 Foreign Ministry Commendation

By Barbara Mizoguchi

NAP Editor

Con. Gen. Iyori (left) presenting the Foreign Minister’s commendation to Yoshi Minegishi (right) during the reception at the Con. Gen.’s official residence in Seattle, WA. Photo credit: Devin Michaelis.

On August 28, 2024, Consul General of Japan Makoto Iyori and Mrs. Yuko Iyori hosted a reception for Yoshiaki Minegishi at their official Seattle residence. In a formal presentation amongst friends and colleagues, Minegishi received one of the 2024 Foreign Minister’s Commendations. It was for being the founder of Celebrate Asia, an annual concert program of the Seattle Symphony in Washington.

Chikiri and the School of Taiko performing during the Con. Gen.’s reception for Minegishi. Photo credit: Devin Michaelis.

In 1940, Minegishi was born in Fukuoka prefecture in Japan and grew up in Hyogo prefecture and Tokyo. In 1956, he travelled solo to California to improve his tennis skills and learn English. Minegishi eventually attended Stanford University and earned an Industrial Engineering degree. After working 39 years for IBM, Minegishi retired then worked briefly in Japan. He finally retired in Seattle with his wife Naomi.

The next year, Minegishi served on Seattle Symphony’s Board of Directors. In 2006, he initiated a new program to improve the image of Asia with respect and music. It consisted of European classical music with new, up and coming Asian musicians, conductors, and compositions. This enabled the symphony to reach out to those in the community who did not know much about classical music. For example, they might not be aware of an orchestra of 100 musicians playing in harmony in an acoustic hall with 2,400 seats, performing several times a week, and on different compositions.

Julie Pham gives a sake toast during Minegishi’s reception at the Con. Gen.’s reception for Minegishi. Photo credit: Devin Michalelis. ▶︎

In the beginning, Minegishi received support from only one person — the symphony board of directors chair. She suggested meeting with a local Chinese newspaper person. Minegishi also recruited his own acquaintances. He literally spoke with each friend or colleague personally to help sell tickets, attend, and spread the word. Every year the program grew. It included 20 women dressed in kimonos descending the stairs together before the concert and a taiko performance after the concert. One year koto (Japanese zither instrument) and shakuhachi (bamboo flute) players from Japan performed a new composition about the tsunami in Tohoku, Japan and the spirit of recovery. Today it is in its 16th year, drawing approximately 2,000 attendees, including those of Asian descent and considered the only such program in the world.

Minegishi also served on the board of the Seattle Youth Symphony, was founding member of Washin Kai (Friends of Classical Japanese Club) in Seattle, and is currently on the board of Japan-America Society of the State of Washington. His service to these organizations has made an impact on promoting mutual understanding between Japan and the U.S.

Guests enjoying the food buffet at the Con. Gen.’s reception for Minegishi. Photo credit: Barbara Mizoguchi.

Now the symphony is looking to discontinue the program citing lack of funding, despite stating, “Celebrate Asia has become an annual signature event in Seattle.” There appears to be a lack of the symphony’s commitment and interest. The symphony once stated that it was part of its “New Music WORKS initiative” rather than being one of its major programs. It also said the Asian “… communities wanted to find a way to strengthen bonds with the broader community …” whereas the symphony seems less interested in connecting with the Asian community.

The concerts have brought in an expanded audience such as Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Filipino, East Indian, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Thai, and many more ethnicities. It has broadened the scope of visiting Asian conductors, musicians, and instruments not usually seen or heard by the audience. More importantly, all of Minegishi’s volunteer work helped address the symphony’s diversity statement and commitment before there was even such a statement.

You can help support the continuation of Celebrate Asia by contacting the Seattle Symphony. Let them know the importance of keeping the program in their budget and cite the improvements it has made for them and the communities. They can be reached at:

Mr. Krishna Thiagarajan

President and CEO, Leslie Jackson

Chihuly Chair

E-Mail : krishna.thiagarajan@seattlesymphony.org

Telephone : 206-215-4737

Erin Hanson

Executive Assistant to the CEO

E-Mail: erin.hanson@seattlesymphony.org

Seattle Symphony

Post Office Box 21906 Seattle, Washington 98111-3906

https://www.seattlesymphony.org/about/administration