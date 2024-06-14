Celebrating Ehime Prefecture Products

By Barbara Mizoguchi

NAP Editor

On May 24, the Consul General of Japan Makoto Iyori and his wife, Yuko hosted a reception at their Seattle residence for a group from Ehime Prefecture on Shikoko Island in Japan. The group included special guests — Mr. Fumiaki Okahara, Mayor of Uwajima (city) in Ehime Prefecture; Ms. Eri Sakai, Director of the Mayor’s Office in Uwajima; Mr. Yuhiko Matsuda, Director of Economy and Labor Department for the Ehime Prefectural Government; and Mr. Koji Yoshioka, Industrial Policy Division of the Ehime Prefectural Government. The Ehime delegation was in town to promote their unique food products at the local Uwajimaya stores. Reception guests had the opportunity to taste three kinds of the Mikan orange juices and Sea Bream — a type of fish raised on Mikans resulting in the lack of a fishy odor.

left to right: Rex Hashimoto, Seattle Uwajimaya Store Manager; Stephanie Choi, Uwajimaya Corporate Office; Uwajima Mayor Okahara; Con. Gen. Iyori; Tomio Moriguchi, former Uwajimaya CEO and current NAP publisher; Mrs. Iyori; and Denise Moriguchi, Uwajimaya CEO.

Mayor Okahara said that the history of the Moriguchi family (Uwajimaya owners) “plays an important role to the [Uwajima] community.” Matsuda-san mentioned Uwajima has been interacting with the local Uwajimaya stores for several years due to the family-owned business originating from the area. Due to the pandemic, the Ehime group has not been able to return to the U.S. for the past six years. Sakai-san mentioned that Uwajima is located southeast of Shikoku. The city was originally built around a (1596-1601) castle that attracts large numbers of visitors annually. In the summer, it hosts Ushi-Oni Matsuri. This purification festival features a 16-foot-long creature made of palm fibers or red furs. The creature’s goal is to drive out evil spirits by shaking its head at each home visited. Yoshioka-san highlighted some other attractions in Uwajima and the surrounding area. Dogo Onsen is the oldest hot spring in Japan and is a must-visit. Also visit the Matsuyama Castle, Uchiko-za Kabuki Theatre, and the Shimanami Kaido — a bicycle route or walkway across the Seto Inland Sea from Ehime to Honshu prefectures. For additional information, see: visitehimejapan.com/en/.

“Sabaki Girls” from Uwajima Fisheries High School featured at the Seattle Uwajimaya Food Festival. Getting ready for the cutting of the 158 lbs. bluefin tuna.

Tomio Moriguchi (former CEO of Uwajimaya) teased the mayor about his outstanding athletic build (he is tall) and playing both soccer and baseball in high school. Interestingly, Ehime High School was the national baseball champion a few years ago. Moriguchi explained that his father, Fujimatsu Moriguchi, was born in 1899 in Yawatahama City, near Uwajima. After completing the ninth grade, he went to Uwajima and learned the fish/food preparation business. At age 24, he immigrated to the U.S. and was determined to save 10,000 yen and return home to Japan. In 1928, Fujimatsu opened the first Uwajimaya store in Tacoma. In 1932, he married Sadako Tsutakawa. After the Japanese incarceration during World War II, Fujimatsu moved the business to Seattle around 1945.

After the reception, the next day (May 25th) the Seattle Uwajimaya store featured the Ehime Food Fair that drew a large crowd around the central booth area inside the store. They were anxiously waiting for the large bluefin tuna cuttin demonstration by an all-girl team from the Uwajima Fisheries High School. “Mikyan,” their large orange mascot, entertained the crowd while they waited. As the “Sabaki Girls” began the demonstration, two of them took turns describing what was being presented. The third girl wielded one knife at a time, cutting into the 158-pound fish with confidence and assuredness. Helpers finished preparing the tuna pieces for packaging and immediate sale to the public. Other Ehime products available were specialty salts; miniature, dried crabs for soup/noodle toppings; dried citrus fruit rind snacks; frozen custards and desserts made with mikans; soup-base sauces; and citrus juices.

Now is a great time to visit one of the Uwajimaya stores to purchase some of the Ehime products or even consider visiting Ehime with the North American Post tour this fall. For more information, visit: napost.com/japantour/