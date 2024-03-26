Washington State Senate Honors Seattle JACL Centennial

By Seattle JACL/Bill Tashima

North American Post Contributors

▲ State Sen. Bob Hasegawa presents the resolution to the Washington State Legislature

On Monday, March 4, the Washington State Senate unanimously adopted Senate Resolution 8685 honoring the Seattle Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) on its 100th anniversary in September 2021. The resolution noted the chapter’s efforts on behalf of all Americans to protect the civil rights and civil liberties of all people while preserving the Japanese American (JA) legacy and history.

◀︎ Hasegawa then presents the Washington State Senate resolution to former Seattle JACL Board of Directors President Bill Tashima.

The resolution was sponsored by Sen. Bob Hasegawa, Senate Majority Caucus Leader, (D-11th LD, Seattle), along with Sen. Patty Kuderer (D-48th LD, Bellevue) and Sen. Phil Fortunato (R-31st LD, Auburn). Sen. Hasegawa and Sen. Claudia Kauffman (D-47th LD, Kent) spoke in favor of the resolution before the vote.

The Senate Resolution. Photos courtesy of Sarah Okawa Ellerbrock ▶︎

Seattle JACL thanked the Washington State Senate for this high recognition. The resolution honored the Seattle JACL Chapter, the entire JACL, and, morever, the past visionary leaders who built the JA legacy of the past. The current visionary leaders and youth are creating the JA legacy for the future.

A thank you went to Sen. Hasegawa and his staff for their efforts on this special citation.