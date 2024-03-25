Japan America Society Holds Centennial Tree Planting by JASSW

By Michiko Yoshino

NAP Contributor

On a cold, sunny morning on March 2, members of the Japan-America Society of the State of Washington (JASSW) held a private ceremony to plant a commemorative centennial tree at the Seattle Japanese Garden in tribute to JASSW’s 100th anniversary.

Head Gardener Pete Putnicki explained that the tree he selected is a flowering plum that blooms at winter’s end, signifying perseverance and the beginning of spring.

The sapling was planted with the hope that it will be a living testament to JASSW’s long history and fruitful future. Attending members were invited to help shovel fresh soil around the new tree, planted just outside the garden entrance gate at the southeast corner of the building’s Tateuchi Room. It is marked by a plaque.

After the ceremony, the party of about 20 gathered in the Tateuchi Room for some words from Shoko Farmer (JASSW Board of Directors chair) and Jane Stonecipher (executive director of the Arboretum Foundation and fellow Society board member), followed by a short sake barrel opening ceremony and a toast to the start of JASSW’s second century.

Afterwards, the group wandered the garden on its opening day for the season.