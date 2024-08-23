Calendar from August 23rd Print Issue

▪️TEN no TSUBU Fair – Wed-Tue, Aug 28 – Sep 10, all Uwajimaya stores. New, original, premium rice developed in Fukushima Prefecture, Japan. Special pricing during the fair. Tasting event Aug 31 and Sep 1 with special gift while supplies last. https://uwajimaya.com.

▪️Volunteer Opportunity – Sat, Aug 24. Come lend a hand at our work party where we will be cleaning up in and around the campus. All ages welcome! Contact: admin@jcccw.org or 206-568-7114. See: https://www.jcccw.org.

▪️Summerfest – Sun, Aug 25, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Kawabe Memorial

House, 221 – 18 th Ave S, Seattle. https://kawabehouse.org/

▪️Summer Thunder: Taiko at Kubota Garden – Sun, Aug 25, 1-3 p.m., Free. Terrace Overlook, 10915 – 51st Ave S, Seattle. https://kubotagarden.org/index.html.

▪️“Puyallup Assembly Center” Remembrance Gallery Grand Opening – Fri, Aug. 30, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The permanent gallery lists the 7,600 names of those temporarily incarcerated on the fairgrounds during World War II in 1942 (later moved to permanent concentration camps). Experience interactive histories and view a replica horse stall where families were forced to live in. For more information, see: https://puyallupvalleyjacl.org/gallery/.