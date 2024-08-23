Calendar from August 23rd Print Issue

AUGUST
▪️TEN no TSUBU Fair – Wed-Tue, Aug 28 – Sep 10, all Uwajimaya stores. New, original, premium rice developed in Fukushima Prefecture, Japan. Special pricing during the fair. Tasting event Aug 31 and Sep 1 with special gift while supplies last. https://uwajimaya.com.
▪️Volunteer Opportunity – Sat, Aug 24. Come lend a hand at our work party where we will be cleaning up in and around the campus. All ages welcome! Contact: admin@jcccw.org or 206-568-7114. See: https://www.jcccw.org.
▪️Summerfest – Sun, Aug 25, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Kawabe Memorial
House, 221 – 18 th Ave S, Seattle. https://kawabehouse.org/
▪️Summer Thunder: Taiko at Kubota Garden – Sun, Aug 25, 1-3 p.m., Free. Terrace Overlook, 10915 – 51st Ave S, Seattle. https://kubotagarden.org/index.html.
▪️“Puyallup Assembly Center” Remembrance Gallery Grand Opening – Fri, Aug. 30, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The permanent gallery lists the 7,600 names of those temporarily incarcerated on the fairgrounds during World War II in 1942 (later moved to permanent concentration camps). Experience interactive histories and view a replica horse stall where families were forced to live in. For more information, see: https://puyallupvalleyjacl.org/gallery/.
September
▪️Fall Plant Sale – Sat, Sep 7, 9 am–1 pm, Kubota Garden, 10915 51st Ave S, Seattle. https://kubotagarden.org.
▪️Japan Festival – Sat, Sep 7, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Mukai Farm & Garden, 18017 107th Ave SW, Vashon Island. Featuring food, bon dance, mochi pounding, lino print, kimono demos, artisan market, and kids’ village. Musician Tomo Nakayama, poet Troy Osaki, and Seattle Kokon Taiko. See: https://mukaifarmandgarden.org/japan-festival/.
▪️Japan Week
Origami and Character Bento Contests, Japan Week @ Bellevue College is now accepting photo submissions for our Origami Contest and our Character Bento Contest. Submission deadline is 11:59pm, Sept. 27th (Fri). You can submit more than one photos! Winners will receive gift cards, so send in your created works!
Origami Contest info: https://bit.ly/OrigamiContest
Character Bento Contest info: https://bit.ly/BentoContest
We’re also recruiting 200 volunteers for the Oct 5 festival:
https://bit.ly/JWvolunteers