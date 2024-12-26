Calendar from 2025 New Year Issue (Dec. 27th 2024 Print)

DECEMBER

Terry’s Kitchen New Year’s Eve Gala! – Tue, Dec 31, 8:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m., Terry’s Kitchen 5625 119th Ave SE, Bellevue. Featuring DJ Sheila E and DJ Craig! Dancing and celebrating your favorite music from past to present! Experience lighting and sound systems like you haven’t seen or heard before! Appetizers, party favors, selfie photo booth and a champagne toast at midnight! Advance tickets online $35/PP. At the door $40/PP. Capacity is limited. Presented by Chic Sound Productions, Nastymix Entertainment, and Terry’s Kitchen. Get your tickets now at: https://www.terryskitchenbellevue.com Red and WhiteSong Gassen on New Year’s Day – now until Jan 3 Kohaku Channel will be set up temporarily where KohakuUta Gassen will be re-broadcast multiple time at a fixed time. Now until Jan 5, sign up using coupon code”JME24″ from the Jme website. First month is half price off regular monthly fee of $25. For moreinformation, visit https://www.watch.jme.tv.



JANUARY 2025 & ONWARDS



MochitzukiEvent, Call for Volunteers – Sat, Jan11, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Seattle Chapter –Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) needs volunteers of all ages from itsmembership for the upcoming community-only event in Seattle. To volunteer or attend, please contactTsuki Nomura-Henley at: snowy3000@gmail.com. Seattle Fukushima NewYear’s Party – SU, Jan 19, 2025, 1 p.m., Terry’sKitchen, 5625 119th Ave SE, Bellevue. Please RSVP by SU, Jan 5 to: seattlefukushima@gmail.com. Sixth SEIJIN-shiki USA by JIA (Japanese in America) Foundation – Sun, Jan 19, 2025, 2 p.m. (doors open), 3 p.m. (program begins), Meydenbauer Center Theatre, 11100 NE 6th St, Bellevue. Anyone whose birthday falls between January 2003 and March 2005 regardless of nationality, ethnicity or Japanese language proficiency can register. Free to attend; pre-registration is required and now open at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/seijin-shiki-usa-2025-tickets-1022268993077; space limited to first 150 registrants. General public registration opens Jan 1, limited seating, $10 per person. Donors who contribute $100 or more will be given priority invitations to VIP seating. SEIJIN-shiki USA is every other year starting 2025. No SEIJIN-shiki USA 2026. The seventh SEIJIN-shiki USA is 2027. For more information, see: https://seijinusa.org/2025-celebration/. Manzanar, Diverted, film screening and director Q&A – Thu, Jan 26. Fri, 27, 4-6 p.m. Free but registration required at: https://events.uw.edu/d/9lqp1q/. University of Washington Seattle campus, Kane Hall, Room 220, 1410 NE Campus Pkwy, Seattle. The UW College of Arts & Sciences Walter Chapin Simpson Center is hosting the screening of “Manzanar, Diverted: When Water Becomes Dust,” a film by Japanese American director Ann Kaneko in collaboration with Native executive producer (Tracy Rector, Choctaw/Seminole). The film tells the story of the Manzanar concentration camp in southern California, and the longer history of the dispossession of the Nüümü (Paiute) and News (Shoshone) lands called Payahüünadü, the place where water always flows. “To Repair” 修理 Lecture by artist Erin Shigaki – Fri, Jan 31, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Bellevue College, 3000 Landerholm Circle SE, Room D106, Bellevue or via Zoom (see below). Shigaki will discuss her artwork where she and her friend Chris Rabb explore their respective Japanese American and African American histories, finding common ground and building solidarity. Shigaki’s “Never Again is Now” piece persists in the college’s courtyard on the third anniversary of the defacement.

Zoom: https://bellevuecollege.zoom.us/j/85403823554?pwd=dng1bVZLSDE2a2NNVzVLcnRLaVR0Zz09, Meeting ID: 854 0382 3554, Passcode: 169741. For further information, contact Sunny at: apistudents-ac@bellevuecollege.edu.

FEBRUARY

