Calendar from December 13th Print Issue

Brightspot Design Pop-Up — Sat, Dec 14 at the Seattle Uwajimaya store from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Sun, 15 at the Renton Uwajimaya store from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The first 100 visitors will receive a free mini-calendar.
OBG’s Live Music Event — Fri, Dec 13, 9-11:30 p.m. Terry’s Kitchen, 5625 -119th Ave SE, Bellevue. Seattle-based band focusing on dance music from the ‘60s–‘80s, R&B and funk genres. $15 cover (includes sales tax).
https://www.terryskitchenbellevue.com/.
Chinatown Discovery Tours: A Legacy of Resilience and Flavor — Fri, Dec 13, 4-6:30 p.m. Wing Luke Museum, 719 S. King St, Seattle. Join us as we celebrate the resilience and culinary delights of the Chinatown-International District. Registration at: https://www.wingluke.org/tourcalendar/tastesofcid1108.
Family Photos with Santa — Sat, Dec 14,12-3 p.m. Wing Luke Museum in the Tateuchi Story Theatre, 719 S. King St, Seattle. Meet Santa with the historic Nippon Kan Theater scrim in the background by Truong Nguyen Photography. Santa photos are uniquely tied to the historic Chinatown-International District neighborhood. COVID Safety: Wear a mask over nose/mouth when not taking a photo with Santa. Each time slot starts at $14 and includes one physical print and digital access. Additional prints $14 each. Members save 50%! We highly recommend booking ahead. There are a limited number of walk-in appointments on a first-come-first-serve basis. Contact: visit@wingluke.org or call 206-623-5124.
10th Annual Winter Bonsai Solstice — Sat, Dec 14, 4-7 p.m. Pacific Bonsai Museum, 2515 S. 336th St, Federal Way. Free entry. (Suggested donation $12.) A rare, must-experience, outdoor evening that transforms our world-renowned collection into a luminous landscape of wonder. BYOF (Bring Your Own Flashlight) and prepare for an enchanting journey through miniature landscapes! The first 100 visitors making a donation at the Welcome Table will receive special glasses that turn any pinpoint of light into a snowflake. Free parking at our “Garden Parking Lot” — a short walk. Wheelchair-accessible parking and passenger drop-off area available at the main entry. See: https://pacificbonsaimuseum.org/events/a-bonsai-solstice-2024-2/?occurrence=2024-12-14.
Kela Designs Marketplace Pop-Up — Sun, Dec 15, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Marketplace, Wing Luke Museum, 719 S. King St, Seattle. Kela Wong is a Chinese Japanese American artist from Seattle. Her inspiration is from her Asian American heritage and love of corgis. They run through her stationery line of happy greeting cards, stickers, enamel pins, tote bags, art prints and more. For more information, see: visit@wingluke.org or call 206-623-5124.
Ammonia Innovations — Next-Gen Japan’s Solution for a Clean Energy — Wed, Dec 18, 5 p.m. (Thu, Dec 19, 10 a.m. Japan time). A presentation (in English) on clean energy and ammonia technology. Free webinar. Invite your friends and family to participate. Register at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NBB7R-1RRXqiAGZS7liKvA#/registration. Co-hosted with the Japan America Society of Washington State and Seattle Japanese Chamber of Commerce (Shunjukai). Sponsored by the Consulate General of Japan in Seattle.
Osechi Ryori on Sale Now — Support the Japanese American Museum of Oregon and enjoy traditional Japanese New Year’s foods (osechi ryori) prepared by Nikkei community cooks. Traditional foods include nishime, kazunoko, makisushi, chirashi and more. Order now until Sat, Dec 20 or whenever we sell out. See: https://jamo.org/osechi-2024/.
Shooley Art Marketplace Pop-Up – Sat, Dec 21, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Wing Luke Museum, 719 S. King St, Seattle. A hidden shop of cute stickers and things by artist Shirley Zhang. See:https://www.wingluke.org/eventscalendar/2024-dec-shooley-art
Holiday with a Heart Auction – now through Dec 21. Find that special gift for your loved one while also helping to support Mukai Farm & Garden. See: https://www.32auctions.com/mukaifarmandgarden2.
Chiaki Eri Happy Holiday Concert with Seattle Friends – Sat, Dec 21, 12:30 p.m., door opens 12:00 p.m. Good Shepherd Chapel, 4649 Sunnyside Ave N, Seattle. Former Takarazuka Revue Star and currently solo singer in Japan. (Takarazuka Revue is an all unmarried,Japanese female theatre company since 1914.) Known for her beautiful voice and powerful expressiveness. Tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chiaki-eri-happy-holiday-concert-with-seattle-friends-tickets-1089411602429 or e-mail: flowersanseattle@gmail.com.
Omiyage Holiday Shop — now through Dec 22, Thu-Sat, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sun 11 a.m.–4 p.m. or by appointment: 503-224-1458. Japanese American Museum of Oregon, 411 NW Flanders St., Portland. Entrance on NW 4th Ave. Enjoy expanded holiday offerings with additional clothing, accessories, ceramics, stocking stuffers, cards, delicious treats, handcrafted gifts as well as brand-new JAMO merch, including a Nihonmachi t-shirt! https://jamo.org/omiyage/.
Public Tour — Sat, Dec 28, 10-11:30 a.m. Kubota Garden, 10915 51st Ave S, Seattle. The garden is beautiful in every season and proven a respite during times of turmoil and confusion. Register at: https://kubotagarden.org/index.html or https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/2970331974192380111/false#/invitation. If registration is full, be sure to opt onto the wait list as there are often last-minute cancellations.
Made With Love: 45 Years of Ikoi no Kai exhibition — through Jan 5, 2025. Japanese American Museum of Oregon, 411 NW Flanders St., Portland. Entrance on NW Fourth Ave. The Ikoi no Kai community lunch program has come to embody the concept of keirō 敬老, or respect for elders, to local Japanese Americans. For 45 years, the Portland program has supported them with meals and activities honoring their cultural heritage. See: https://jamo.org/ikoi-no-kai/.
Portland Winter Outdoor Ice Rink — $5 off admission when spending $20 at a participating Central City business or hotels including the Japanese American Museum of Oregon, 411 NW Flanders St., Portland. Rink open now through January 5. See: https://www.wintericerinkpdx.com/central-city.
OrcaCon 2025 WA Tabletop Gaming Convention Returns — Jan 10-12, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Sea-Tac, 18740 International Blvd, Seattle. Newly expanded venue with more space and games. Improved transportation including Light Rail and shuttle services. Whether a seasoned gamer or newcomer, OrcaCon is inclusive featuring open play and scheduled games. Game library available and friendly volunteers to teach and play games with you. Larger rooms for RPGs, miniatures and social deduction games. Industry panels, workshops and special guest appearances. Merchants Hall with vendors showcasing the latest gaming accessories, collectibles and indie games. Plus, a Community Row. Register at: https://www.orcacon.org/registration-info/.
Seattle Fukushima New Year’s Party — SU, Jan 19, 2025, 1 p.m., Terry’s Kitchen, 5625 119th Ave SE, Bellevue. Please RSVP by SU, Jan 5 to: seattlefukushima@gmail.com.
Sixth SEIJIN-shiki USA by JIA (Japanese in America) Foundation — Sun, Jan 19, 2025, 2 p.m. (doors open), 3 p.m. (program begins), Meydenbauer Center Theatre, 11100 NE 6th St, Bellevue. Anyone whose birthday falls between January 2003 and March 2005 regardless of nationality, ethnicity or Japanese language proficiency can register. Free to attend: pre-registration is required and now open at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/seijin-shiki-usa-2025-tickets-1022268993077; space limited to first 150 registrants. General public registration opens Jan 1, limited seating, $10 per person. Donors who contribute $100 or more will be given priority invitations to VIP seating. SEIJIN-shiki USA is every other year starting 2025. No SEIJIN-shiki USA 2026. The seventh SEIJIN-shiki USA is 2027. For more information, see: https://seijinusa.org/2025-celebration/.
KGF Priorities for 2025 — Kubota Garden Foundation has begun planning for 2025 and would like input on project priorities. Please take a couple of minutes to complete a survey, letting us know what you think. See: https://kubotagarden.org/index.html or https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdH8aB4Pz3Ns2l BQt3DLRVkop 5WfNp FSS6Ka7bfuInx_S9brQ/viewform.
Join Team Advancing Racial Equity — due Mon, Dec 16. Application to join the Bellevue Centers Communities of Color initiative has been extended. Volunteer group helping the city advance racial equity and foster trust across Bellevue’s diverse communities. See: https://bellevue.granicus.com/boards/forms/803/apply/4139012?code=99bbba00-50f4-4907-8214-7135712976be.
KGF Event Feedback — Kubota Garden Foundation would appreciate feedback about any KGF-sponsored events attended last year. Complete a short form how the event went, and provide feedback on what you liked and what you would like to see improved. If you attended multiple events, please complete a form for each one. See: https://kubotagarden.org/index.html or https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScyCM-BWe1w-TIkhW8XX-UkBgArm15J_Jlk8I8qkNjE5XROkg/viewform.
JCCCW Survey — We would like feedback and input regarding the type of public events and activities you would like to see by the JCCCW in 2025. Use the link to fill out the survey. See: https://www.jcccw.org/ or https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScPBqdqPEwHAtl1dFvM-1SaM4qrx3ZYDxl0VDvq4YoZlWfGyw/viewform.