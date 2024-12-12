Calendar from December 13th Print Issue

Brightspot Design Pop-Up — Sat, Dec 14 at the Seattle Uwajimaya store from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Sun, 15 at the Renton Uwajimaya store from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The first 100 visitors will receive a free mini-calendar.

DECEMBER

OBG’s Live Music Event — Fri, Dec 13, 9-11:30 p.m. Terry’s Kitchen, 5625 -119th Ave SE, Bellevue. Seattle-based band focusing on dance music from the ‘60s–‘80s, R&B and funk genres. $15 cover (includes sales tax).

https://www.terryskitchenbellevue.com/.

Chinatown Discovery Tours: A Legacy of Resilience and Flavor — Fri, Dec 13, 4-6:30 p.m. Wing Luke Museum, 719 S. King St, Seattle. Join us as we celebrate the resilience and culinary delights of the Chinatown-International District. Registration at: https://www.wingluke.org/tourcalendar/tastesofcid1108.

Family Photos with Santa — Sat, Dec 14,12-3 p.m. Wing Luke Museum in the Tateuchi Story Theatre, 719 S. King St, Seattle. Meet Santa with the historic Nippon Kan Theater scrim in the background by Truong Nguyen Photography. Santa photos are uniquely tied to the historic Chinatown-International District neighborhood. COVID Safety: Wear a mask over nose/mouth when not taking a photo with Santa. Each time slot starts at $14 and includes one physical print and digital access. Additional prints $14 each. Members save 50%! We highly recommend booking ahead. There are a limited number of walk-in appointments on a first-come-first-serve basis. Contact: visit@wingluke.org or call 206-623-5124.

10th Annual Winter Bonsai Solstice — Sat, Dec 14, 4-7 p.m. Pacific Bonsai Museum, 2515 S. 336th St, Federal Way. Free entry. (Suggested donation $12.) A rare, must-experience, outdoor evening that transforms our world-renowned collection into a luminous landscape of wonder. BYOF (Bring Your Own Flashlight) and prepare for an enchanting journey through miniature landscapes! The first 100 visitors making a donation at the Welcome Table will receive special glasses that turn any pinpoint of light into a snowflake. Free parking at our “Garden Parking Lot” — a short walk. Wheelchair-accessible parking and passenger drop-off area available at the main entry. See: https://pacificbonsaimuseum.org/events/a-bonsai-solstice-2024-2/?occurrence=2024-12-14.

Kela Designs Marketplace Pop-Up — Sun, Dec 15, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Marketplace, Wing Luke Museum, 719 S. King St, Seattle. Kela Wong is a Chinese Japanese American artist from Seattle. Her inspiration is from her Asian American heritage and love of corgis. They run through her stationery line of happy greeting cards, stickers, enamel pins, tote bags, art prints and more. For more information, see: visit@wingluke.org or call 206-623-5124.

Ammonia Innovations — Next-Gen Japan’s Solution for a Clean Energy — Wed, Dec 18, 5 p.m. (Thu, Dec 19, 10 a.m. Japan time). A presentation (in English) on clean energy and ammonia technology. Free webinar. Invite your friends and family to participate. Register at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NBB7R-1RRXqiAGZS7liKvA#/registration. Co-hosted with the Japan America Society of Washington State and Seattle Japanese Chamber of Commerce (Shunjukai). Sponsored by the Consulate General of Japan in Seattle.

Osechi Ryori on Sale Now — Support the Japanese American Museum of Oregon and enjoy traditional Japanese New Year’s foods (osechi ryori) prepared by Nikkei community cooks. Traditional foods include nishime, kazunoko, makisushi, chirashi and more. Order now until Sat, Dec 20 or whenever we sell out. See: https://jamo.org/osechi-2024/.

Shooley Art Marketplace Pop-Up – Sat, Dec 21, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Wing Luke Museum, 719 S. King St, Seattle. A hidden shop of cute stickers and things by artist Shirley Zhang. See:https://www.wingluke.org/eventscalendar/2024-dec-shooley-art

Holiday with a Heart Auction – now through Dec 21. Find that special gift for your loved one while also helping to support Mukai Farm & Garden. See: https://www.32auctions.com/mukaifarmandgarden2.

Chiaki Eri Happy Holiday Concert with Seattle Friends – Sat, Dec 21, 12:30 p.m., door opens 12:00 p.m. Good Shepherd Chapel, 4649 Sunnyside Ave N, Seattle. Former Takarazuka Revue Star and currently solo singer in Japan. (Takarazuka Revue is an all unmarried,Japanese female theatre company since 1914.) Known for her beautiful voice and powerful expressiveness. Tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chiaki-eri-happy-holiday-concert-with-seattle-friends-tickets-1089411602429 or e-mail: flowersanseattle@gmail.com.