Calendar from November 22nd Print Issue

November

▪️Thanksgiving Eve Party & Pool Tournament – Wed, Nov 27, 5-11 p.m., Terry’s Kitchen, 5625 119th Ave SE, Bellevue. Nisei Veterans Committee (NVC) and NVC Foundation are hosting tasty bites and bar specials, silent auction and raffle, and pool tournament for the entire family and friends. Tournament registration, contact Chris Suarez: 206-291-4444. https://nvcfoundation.org/ .

▪️Houseplants for the Holidays — Shop online: Mon, Nov 25-Thu, Dec 5. Pick up: Fri, Dec 6, 1.–4 p.m. or Sat, Dec 7, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Plant preview online Fri, Nov 15. Buy plants online on the above dates. Pick up plants at: Kubota Garden Foundation office (not at the Garden!) on the above dates/times. See: https://kgfonline-plant-sale.square.site/ .

December

▪️101st Annual Holiday Celebration Dinner & Auction — Tue, Dec 3, 6-8:30 p.m., Westin Seattle, 1900 Fifth Ave for Japan-America Society of the State of Washington. Jump-start your holiday shopping with fabulous auction items as a thank you to your colleagues/customers for a successful year, all while supporting a non-profit organization! Master of Ceremonies Tomo Hoku Angie. Register at: https://jassw.info/event-5906203. Volunteer at: https://jassw.info/event-5855593.

▪️T&T Supermarket, Canada’s largest Asian grocery chain — Thu, Dec 5, 9 a.m., The Marketplace at Factoria, 12620 SE 41st Pl, Bellevue. Grand opening of its flagship U.S. store. 76,000 square feet, wide variety of authentic Asian products, fresh produce, and unique ingredients for Asian cuisine. Opening day giveaways include free $10 T&T gift cards to the first 500 customers. Sign up for T&T’s Rewards Program on the T&T app and earn points with every $20 in-store and online purchase which can be redeemed for free gifts. Early bird members gain access to faster checkout and exclusive deals such as up to 31% off at Haidilao Hot Pot restaurants (Seattle and Bellevue). Members also enjoy exclusive discounts when shopping in-store. See: tntsupermarket.us.

▪️Osechi Ryori Class — Sat, Dec 7, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Ikoi no Kai,1333 SE 28th Ave, Portland. Free, REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Learn to prepare two traditional Japanese dishes that are part of Osechi Ryori, the New Year’s celebratory meal. Led by Connie Masuoka, participants will learn about the symbolism in the Osechi meal components, and how to make Makizushi (rolled sushi) and a Tsukemono (Japanese pickle). Register at: https://jamo.org/event/osechi-class/.

▪️Kela Designs Marketplace Pop-Up — Sun, Dec 15, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Marketplace, Wing Luke Museum, 719 S. King St, Seattle. Kela Wong is a Chinese Japanese American artist from Seattle. Her inspiration is from her Asian American heritage and love of corgis. They run through her stationery line of happy greeting cards, stickers, enamel pins, tote bags, art prints, and more. For more information, see: visit@wingluke.org or call 206-623-5124.

▪️Sixth SEIJIN-shiki USA by JIA (Japanese in America) Foundation — Sun, Jan 19, 2025, 2 p.m. (doors open), 3 p.m. (program begins), Meydenbauer Center Theatre, 11100 NE 6th St, Bellevue. Anyone whose birthday falls between January 2003 and March 2005 regardless of nationality, ethnicity or Japanese language proficiency can register. Free to attend; pre-registration is required and now open at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/seijin-shiki-usa-2025-tickets-1022268993077; space limited to first 150 registrants. General public registration opens Jan 1, limited seating, $10 per person. Donors who contribute $100 or more will be given priority invitations to VIP seating. SEIJIN-shiki USA is every other year starting 2025. No SEIJIN-shiki USA 2026. The seventh SEIJIN-shiki USA is 2027. For more information, see: https://seijinusa.org/2025-celebration/.