Event Calendar from September 13th Print Issue

▪️Passage by Christopher Chen, Sep 12-15th, 18-19th, 21-22nd, 26-28th, weekdays and Sat 7:30 p.m., and Sun 2:00 p.m. 12th Ave Arts Studio Theatre, 1620 – 12th Ave, #101, Seattle. $25-$50. A local country doctor, teacher, and an expat forge a friendship that is challenged after a fateful trip to a local attraction. The play is a meditation on how power imbalances affect personal and interpersonal dynamics across a spectrum of situations. See: www.yun-theatre.com.

▪️Pollinator Safari for Children Ages 7-12, Sat, Sep 14th, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meet at the Entry Plaza. Kubota Garden, 10915 51st Ave S, Seattle. Registration is required. Free. Limited to 20 children. An adult will need to accompany participants at check-in to sign consent forms.

See: https://kubotagarden.org/.

▪️2024 National Asian & Pacific Islander American Forum – Thu-Sun, Sep. 12-15th in Seattle. https://apiahip.org/forum-2024. Sold out but contact about a waitlist: info@apiahip.org.

▪️Overtime Uncovered: Best Practices for Employees and Employers presentation – Tue, Sep 17th, 6-7p.m., PDT. Nisei Veterans Committee Memorial Hall, 1212 S King St, Seattle. For employees and employers to gain understanding of overtime laws, best practices, and how to navigate complexities of extra work hours. Speaker from WA St. Dept. of Labor & Industries Maggie Hammond, Assistant Small Business Liaison. Discussion, advice, Q&A session. Register at: https://jassw.info/event-5852609. Hosted by Small Business Program of Japan-America Society of the State of WA in partnership with the St. Dept. of Labor & Industries.

▪️Virtual Tomodachi Gala – Thu, Sep 19th, 6:15 p.m. Tomodachi Awardees -actor/producer Yuji Okumoto and his wife, restaurateur Angie Okumoto of Kona Kitchen fame. Performance by Seattle Kokon Taiko and a preview of “Seattle Samurai: A Cartoonist’s Perspective of the Japanese American Experience” by author Kelly Goto. See: www.jcccw.org/donate; https://www.youtube.com/c/JCCCWA.

▪️Community Voice Awards Dinner – Fri, Sep. 27th, 6 p.m. Ding Feng Restaurant, 6030 Martin Luther King Jr Way S, Seattle. Celebrating 50 years of the International Examiner. Family-style dinner will be served along with community speakers, performances, and the celebration of this year’s awardees. Register at: https://iexaminer.org/community-voice-awards/.

▪️Art in the Garden: A Sculpture Walk Sat, Sep 28th, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Terrace Overlook, Kubota Garden, 10915 51st Ave S, Seattle. Soapstone carving workshops for youth ages 8-17. See: https://kubotagarden.org/.

▪️September Public Garden Tour Sat, Sep 28th, 10 a.m.–12 p.m. For reservations, see: https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/2970331974192380111/false#/invitation. If reservations are full, be sure to join the waitlist.

▪️White House Initiative Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Island Policy Summit: Washington, D.C. – Thu, Sep 26th, Check-in and registration: 8 a.m. local time. Free, day-long, in-person event in Washington, D.C. Highlights of the Biden-Harris administration’s leadership, accomplishments, and continued commitment to advancing equity, justice, and opportunity for AA and NHPI communities. Speakers: senior White House and federal agency officials, policy experts, and community leaders from across the country. Network and dialogue on key AA and NHPI issues. Contact WHIAANHPI@HHS.GOV with questions.

▪️2024 Asian Pacific Islander Coalition of Washington Democracy Summit – Fri, Sep 27th; 11a.m.–2 p.m. Tacoma Dome Expo Hall, 2726 E. “D” St, Tacoma. Free. Every 4 yrs. APIC hosts statewide event. Includes a gubernatorial candidate forum, keynote speakers, and cultural performances. Engage in the political process and collectivize around the issues that matter most to us. Register and learn more: tinyurl.com/2024demsummit.

▪️The Martini Night Project Live Music – Sep 28th, 8:30-11p.m. Terry’s Kitchen, 119th Ave SE, Bellevue. $15 (incl. sales tax) Purchase online at: https://www.terryskitchenbellevue.com/. Funk, soul, jazz and R&B along with special guests. Featuring: Leonard Berman – guitar, Norm Santarin – keys and vocals, Danny Benson – bass, Dave Austin – drums; Harvey Leonard – brasswinds; Jeff Chin – saxophones and electronic wind instruments.

▪️Prayer Service for Academic Success Sun, Sep 29th, 10 a.m. Jingoji Buddhist Temple, 502 Redmond-Fall City Rd. SE, Redmond. Prayers offered for those studying academically, planning to take exams and children hoping for good grades. Kobo Daishi, founder of Shingon Buddhism, will offer a special prayer. After service, each visitor will be given a specially made talisman. Applications can be made by telephone by Sep 25th at: (425)-222-4710 Donations for this service start from $50 per family. Donations for believers start from $40.