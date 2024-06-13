Calendar from June 14th Print Issue

JUNE

▪️Free Public Tour at Kubota Garden, Jun. 22, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 9817 – 55th Ave S. Reservations at: https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/2970331974192380111/false#/invitation. (If tour is full, join the waitlist.)

▪️All Things Japanese Sale, Sat., Jun. 22, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and June 23, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Japanese Cultural & Community Center of WA (JCCCW), 144 S Weller St, Seattle. Free admission. https://www.jcccw.org/atjs

▪️ACRS Walk for Rice, Sun., Jun. 29,

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Seward Park, 5900 Lake Washington Blvd S, Seattle. Community fundraising three-mile walk. Information and registration: https://give.acrs.org/event/walk-for- rice-2024/e547615.

▪️Treasures Past and Present, Sat.,Jun. 29, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. at Uwajimaya Corporate Office, 4601 6th Ave S, Seattle. Outdoor parking lot fundraising event featuring individual and community groups selling pre-owned collectibles, artwork, handicrafts, and unique finds. Donated Asian snacks and treats for sale. Ayame Kai’s proceeds benefit Keiro NW elder care programs. https://keironw.org/nikkei-manor/ayame-kai-guild/.