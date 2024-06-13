Calendar from June 14th Print Issue

▪️Free Public Tour at Kubota Garden, Jun. 22, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 9817 – 55th Ave S. Reservations at: https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/2970331974192380111/false#/invitation. (If tour is full, join the waitlist.)
▪️All Things Japanese Sale, Sat., Jun. 22, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and June 23, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Japanese Cultural & Community Center of WA (JCCCW), 144 S Weller St, Seattle. Free admission. https://www.jcccw.org/atjs
▪️ACRS Walk for Rice, Sun., Jun. 29,
9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Seward Park, 5900 Lake Washington Blvd S, Seattle. Community fundraising three-mile walk. Information and registration: https://give.acrs.org/event/walk-for- rice-2024/e547615.
▪️Treasures Past and Present, Sat.,Jun. 29, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. at Uwajimaya Corporate Office, 4601 6th Ave S, Seattle. Outdoor parking lot fundraising event featuring individual and community groups selling pre-owned collectibles, artwork, handicrafts, and unique finds. Donated Asian snacks and treats for sale. Ayame Kai’s proceeds benefit Keiro NW elder care programs. https://keironw.org/nikkei-manor/ayame-kai-guild/.
▪️Tea Ceremony: Introduction to Chanoyu, Fri., Jul. 5, 1 p.m. – 3:40 p.m.
at Seattle Japanese Garden, 1075 E Lk Washington Blvd, Seattle. https://www.seattlejapanesegarden.org/events-calendar/2024/6/22/chaboshu.
▪️Seattle Zine Fest, Sun., Jul. 7, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 420 – 15th Ave E, Seattle. It is a FREE one-day celebration of zines and DIY culture. Relish in the local indie publishing and distribution. Zine tables with 60+ local artists, a make-your-own-zine workshop, a zine library, and more! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/seattle-zine-fest-2024-tickets-919137012547.
▪️Japanese Heritage Night with the Mariners baseball! $5 of every ticket sold will be contributed to the beneficiary non-profit organizations:
● Fri., Aug. 9 at 7:10 p.m., New York Mets. Beneficiary: Japanese Cultural & Community Center of WA. https://www.jcccw.org/.
● Sun., Aug. 11 at 1:10 p.m., New York Mets. Beneficiary: Japan Business Association of Seattle. https://www. jbaseattle.org.
● Sun., Aug. 25 at 1:10 p.m., New York Giants. Beneficiary: Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple fire. https:// seattlebetsuin.com.