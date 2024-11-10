NEW

Seattle Samurai: A Cartoonist’s Perspective of the Japanese American Experience

By Barbara Mizoguchi NAP Editor

“A proud story and rich history of our community,“ said Tomio Moriguchi, publisher of The North American Post. Bruce Rutledge, co-founder of Chin Music Press says, “Kelly Goto’s ability to intertwine local history with her father’s art provides a fresh perspective on the Japanese American experience. This book is not only a visual delight but also a profound narrative that will resonate with readers of all backgrounds.” For more information, see: https://www.seattlesamurai.com/.

Author Event: Sun, Dec 1, 2-3:30 p.m. Japanese American National Museum, 100 North Central Avenue Los Angeles, CA. https://www.janm.org/

Other Japanese American Books from Chin Music Press