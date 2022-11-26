By NAP

LOS ANGELES, CA – Discover Nikkei, a web-based project of the Japanese American National Museum (JANM) that promotes connections and understanding among the global Japanese diaspora, presents the virtual program, “Combining Culinary Cultures: A Conversation with Nikkei Chefs from Los Angeles, São Paulo, and Lima” on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 3 – 4:30 p.m. PST with an optional half hour post-program informal chat with the chefs in breakout rooms. The program will be presented via Zoom with simultaneous translation in English, Spanish and Portuguese. For more information about the program and to register visit 5dn.org/nikkei-chefs.

This program features Niki Nakayama of n/naka in Los Angeles, Telma Shiraishi of Restaurante Aizomê in São Paulo, Brazil, and Roger Arakaki of Sushi-Ito in Lima, Peru. Nakayama is the owner and chef of n/naka, a Two Michelin Star restaurant, a global destination for modern kaiseki with a California twist. She and Carole Iida-Nakayama, co-owner and sous chef, create world-class, artfully curated, and exquisite dishes in a progression designed to reflect the season, time, and place. Shiraishi is the head chef of Restaurante Aizomê, which serves Japanese food with Brazilian and Japanese ingredients. Her cuisine is crafted with Japanese values and seasonal, local ingredients. Arakaki is the chef and co-owner of Sushi-Ito which offers the best of Japanese and Peruvian Nikkei cuisine. He also leads efforts to raise awareness about Japanese and Nikkei cuisine in Peru and throughout the world.

Together, the chefs will explore their cultural backgrounds and how it has influenced their culinary styles, their thoughts on “Nikkei food” and more! The program will be moderated by Gil Asakawa, author of “Tabemasho! Let’s Eat!: A Tasty History of Japanese Food in America.” Iida-Nakayama will also be joining the program.

“The Nikkei experience is uniquely reflected and celebrated in the culinary field. We’re looking forward to learning how each chef blends Japanese flavors with the cuisine of the country in which they live,” said Ann Burroughs, President and CEO.

This program is sponsored by The Nippon Foundation and is presented in partnership with the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, JCI Brasil-Japão, and Asociación Peruano Japonesa. Additional support is provided by Onigiri Producciones.